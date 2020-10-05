TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Domestic Producer Price Index

Domestic producer price index (D-PPI) increased by 14.33% on annual basis, increased by 2.65% on monthly basis



D-PPI (2003=100) increased by 2.65% on monthly basis, increased by 13.44% on December of the previous year basis, increased by 14.33% on same month of the previous year basis and increased by 7.71% on the twelve months moving averages basis in September 2020.

D-PPI annual rate of change (%), September 2020



Manufacturing increased by 15.52% annually

D-PPI in four main sectors of industry increased by 16.87% for mining and stone quarrying, increased by 15.52% for manufacturing, decreased by 2.62% for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, increased by 13.25% for water supply, annually.

The indices of main industrial groups; increased by 17.91% for intermediate goods, increased by 19.72% for durable consumer goods, increased by 12.74% for non-durable consumer goods, decreased by 4.23% for energy, increased by 21.09% for capital goods, annually.

D-PPI annual rate of changes (%), September 2020



Manufacturing increased by 2.83% monthly

D-PPI in four main sectors of industry increased by 2.29% for mining and stone quarrying, increased by 2.83% for manufacturing, increased by 0.19% for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, increased by 1.96% for water supply, monthly.

The indices of main industrial groups; increased by 3.63% for intermediate goods, increased by 2.63% for durable consumer goods, increased by 1.75% for non-durable consumer goods, decreased by 0.01% for energy, increased by 2.90% for capital goods, monthly.

D-PPI monthly rate of changes (%), September 2020



The highest annual decrease was in tobacco products by 13.73%



The highest rates of annual decrease in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were the indices for tobacco products by 13.73%, for coke and refined petroleum products by 12.77%, for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning by 2.62%. On the other hand the highest rates of annual increase in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were for metal ores by 46.21%, for other manufactured goods by 32.35%, for basic metals by 25.87%.

Annual rate of change for sectors of D-PPI (%), September 2020



The highest monthly decrease was in coke and refined petroleum products by 1.66%

The highest rates of monthly decrease in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry was index for coke and refined petroleum products by 1.66%.On the other hand the highest rates of monthly increase in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were basic metals by 5.74%, crude petroleum and natural gas by 5.69%, computer, electronic and optical products by 4.49%.

Monthly rate of change for sectors of D-PPI (%), September 2020



The next release on this subject will be on November 03, 2020.

