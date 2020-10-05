Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Domestic Producer Price Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 03:30am EDT
Domestic producer price index (D-PPI) increased by 14.33% on annual basis, increased by 2.65% on monthly basis

D-PPI (2003=100) increased by 2.65% on monthly basis, increased by 13.44% on December of the previous year basis, increased by 14.33% on same month of the previous year basis and increased by 7.71% on the twelve months moving averages basis in September 2020.
D-PPI rate of changes (%), September 2020

D-PPI annual rate of change (%), September 2020

Manufacturing increased by 15.52% annually

D-PPI in four main sectors of industry increased by 16.87% for mining and stone quarrying, increased by 15.52% for manufacturing, decreased by 2.62% for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, increased by 13.25% for water supply, annually.

The indices of main industrial groups; increased by 17.91% for intermediate goods, increased by 19.72% for durable consumer goods, increased by 12.74% for non-durable consumer goods, decreased by 4.23% for energy, increased by 21.09% for capital goods, annually.

D-PPI annual rate of changes (%), September 2020

Manufacturing increased by 2.83% monthly
D-PPI in four main sectors of industry increased by 2.29% for mining and stone quarrying, increased by 2.83% for manufacturing, increased by 0.19% for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, increased by 1.96% for water supply, monthly.
The indices of main industrial groups; increased by 3.63% for intermediate goods, increased by 2.63% for durable consumer goods, increased by 1.75% for non-durable consumer goods, decreased by 0.01% for energy, increased by 2.90% for capital goods, monthly.
D-PPI monthly rate of changes (%), September 2020

The highest annual decrease was in tobacco products by 13.73%

The highest rates of annual decrease in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were the indices for tobacco products by 13.73%, for coke and refined petroleum products by 12.77%, for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning by 2.62%. On the other hand the highest rates of annual increase in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were for metal ores by 46.21%, for other manufactured goods by 32.35%, for basic metals by 25.87%.

Annual rate of change for sectors of D-PPI (%), September 2020

The highest monthly decrease was in coke and refined petroleum products by 1.66%
The highest rates of monthly decrease in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry was index for coke and refined petroleum products by 1.66%.On the other hand the highest rates of monthly increase in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were basic metals by 5.74%, crude petroleum and natural gas by 5.69%, computer, electronic and optical products by 4.49%.
Monthly rate of change for sectors of D-PPI (%), September 2020

The next release on this subject will be on November 03, 2020.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 07:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:31aBOJ's Kuroda warns pandemic to keep economic uncertainty 'very high'
RE
03:30aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Domestic Producer Price Index
PU
03:27aNexi ceo says synergies to drive double-digit ebitda growth at combined group "for some time"
RE
03:27aGoldman Sachs says buy sterling as Brexit deal likely
RE
03:26aIndonesia parliament due to vote on jobs creation bill later on monday, oct. 5 (not sept.5)
RE
03:26aNot getting post-Brexit trade deal would be irresponsible, Germany says
RE
03:26aGoldman Sachs says buy sterling as Brexit deal likely
RE
03:26aBOJ's Kuroda warns pandemic to keep economic uncertainty 'very high'
RE
03:22aSingapore extends pandemic-induced loan relief measures into 2021
RE
03:22aRich nations tighten firehose of aid as virus outlasts early efforts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : Singapore's GIC, TPG to Invest $1 Billion in Reliance Retail
2RIO TINTO GROUP : Australia shares jump 2% on jobs stimulus, Trump's health progress
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Morgan Stanley Upgrades to Neutral
4YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA : YARA INTERNATIONAL : Ørsted and Yara seek to develop groundbreaking green ammonia pro..
5WORLDLINE : Italy's Nexi, SIA strike merger to create digital payments giant

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group