TURN8 Partners Wins 1st Place in Two Categories at the 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

10/26/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - TURN8 Partners is pleased to sweep the category for multi-strategy hedge funds by taking home both the 3-year and 5-year Sharpe Ratio awards.

"I am pleased that TURN8 has been named to this prestigious list for a second year in a row, especially as it comes following a year of unprecedented challenges and changes in the market. The Sharpe ratio is the measure of risk-adjusted return of a financial portfolio, which means that a portfolio with a higher Sharpe ratio is considered superior relative to its peers," said Craig McFadzean, President & Chief Investment Officer TURN8 Partners. "Our focus is on managing risk and protecting capital in market downturns, while positioning our portfolios for strong, stable growth during upswings. We achieve this for each of our clients through our innovative investment process and customized exposure to our three key strategies - equity, alternatives and fixed income."

The 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards is the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data, as there is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds. The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds, recognizing winners in 5 categories as well as the Overall Best 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund. A total of 226 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2021 CHFA program. This year's winners were announced on October 19, 2021.

About TURN8 Partners
TURN8 Partners is a world-class wealth management firm that provides a modern and institutional style approach to investing focussed on reducing volatility and enhancing overall portfolio return so clients can have peace of mind. Since 2012, TURN8 Partners has been creating customized investment portfolios catering to each client's risk profile and financial objectives through a nimble, tactical, and comprehensive approach to portfolio management.

Contact:
Craig McFadzean, MBA, CFA®
President & Chief Investment Officer
(514) 600-1466
info@turn8partners.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100956


© Newsfilecorp 2021
