Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TV ad volume in India increases

01/26/2022 | 02:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Indian television broadcasters saw the volume of their ads in 2021 reach the highest level since 2018.

The TV ad volume recorded a 22 percent growth over 2020 and an 18 percent growth over 2019, figures from the Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) show.

The figure for the last quarter of 2021 was the highest quarterly figure since 2019, indiantelevision.com reported.

In December alone, 2,524 advertisers and 4,104 brands advertised on Indian television.

"Post a rollercoaster ride in 2020 on account of the pandemic and lockdown, 2021 was a strong positive year for the broadcast industry," Aaditya Pathak of BARC said.

"We witnessed increased attention from marketers towards television, across languages, while welcoming new brands to the medium throughout the year."

Disclaimer

ABU - Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 07:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:43aToshiba says has restarted some chip production at quake-hit plant
RE
02:41aCMC Markets says client money in third quarter close to record highs
RE
02:41aTanzania contracts U.S. law firm as advisor for LNG project
RE
02:40aBloomsbury expects strong annual profit, revenue
RE
02:39aBentley to produce first fully electric car in 2025
RE
02:39aSouth African rand slightly firmer as markets await Fed decision
RE
02:39aUr & Penn chooses Ampilio, subsidiary of SpectrumOne, as partner to execute EU expansion via Amazon
AQ
02:39aSoheil Dastyari to become new Chairman of the Executive Board of Bastei Lübbe AG
EQ
02:38aBritain's Pets At Home raises full-year profit outlook
RE
02:38aUK says not ruling out sanctions on Russia's Putin
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Texas Instruments forecasts upbeat revenue on strong chip demand
2U.S. Commerce Dept says chips shortage to persist, will review some pri..
3Biden warns Putin with sanctions as West steps up Ukraine defenses
4Exclusive-Macellum asks Kohl's for board seat, public commitment to exp..
5Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets

HOT NEWS