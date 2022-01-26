TV ad volume in India increases

Indian television broadcasters saw the volume of their ads in 2021 reach the highest level since 2018.

The TV ad volume recorded a 22 percent growth over 2020 and an 18 percent growth over 2019, figures from the Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) show.

The figure for the last quarter of 2021 was the highest quarterly figure since 2019, indiantelevision.com reported.

In December alone, 2,524 advertisers and 4,104 brands advertised on Indian television.

"Post a rollercoaster ride in 2020 on account of the pandemic and lockdown, 2021 was a strong positive year for the broadcast industry," Aaditya Pathak of BARC said.

"We witnessed increased attention from marketers towards television, across languages, while welcoming new brands to the medium throughout the year."