TV maker VIZIO valued at $3.2 bln after opening 17% lower in NYSE debut

March 24 (Reuters) - VIZIO Holding Corp was valued
at $3.21 billion in its market debut on Thursday, after the
television maker's shares opened almost 17% below their offer
price.
The stock opened at $17.50 per share compared with the offer
price of $21 per share in VIZIO's downsized IPO of 12.25 million
shares earlier on Thursday. The company, which raised around
$257 million in the IPO, had said it would sell 15.12 million
shares, along with selling stockholders, priced between $21 and
$23 apiece.
VIZIO, which makes televisions and speakers, was founded in
2002 by William Wang, one of the survivors of the Singapore
Airlines Flight 006 that crashed in 2000.
Though devices are VIZIO's chief business, the company said
it recorded a stronger growth in 2020 for "Platform+", its
software segment. Platform+ includes VIZIO's operating system,
SmartCast, that allows access to streaming apps including
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and data services provider
Inscape.
The company belives this business is well-positioned to
monetise the shift in entertainment consumption habits, as
customers drift away from TVs to online subscription platforms.
"There's a major shift in the industry, and it's not just
because of the pandemic. The pandemic of course accelerated that
shift but we believe it's gonna continue when things are back to
normal as well," Chief Executive Officer Wang said in an
interview.
Half a dozen operating companies started trading on
Thursday, as IPOs resurged this week after a flurry of
blank-check deals. The TV maker was also approached by
blank-checks for potential mergers, Wang said, declining to name
the firms.
VIZIO in 2016 shelved its plans to go public after Chinese
conglomerate LeEco offered a $2 billion buyout deal, which was
later scrapped due to regulatory issues.
J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities were the lead underwriters
for VIZIO's offering.
