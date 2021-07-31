TVNET affiliate NFT1X.com Announces NFT Digital Assets Exchange: Evolving NFT Ownership to also include Intellectual Property rights with Plans to Launch KidsNetTV Family TV Series as 155 program NFT Classic Video Collection

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Nathan Sassover, CEO of TVNET/WRLD1 stated:

"In light of the enlarging NFT digital video /art presence, NFT1X presents an evolving NFT platform as a framework for a broader content and IP venue via an NFT1X original TV content video platform we developed and own worldwide. In this regard, the initial project reflects our objective in enlarging the current NFT digital art space and token structure to enable a more strategic and extended range of recurring marketing possibilities within numerous venues."

Sassover continued: "Our company initially licensed a small portion of a live action technology driven video collection to the Fox Network which then launched the Fox Kids Network in 1991 during the management of Fox by Barry Diller. This iconic collection was a primary catalyst and pivotal moment in changing the direction of kids programming in the early 1990s."

In the same way 'The Simpsons' were the launch pad for the Fox Network, 'Dynamo Duck' became the launch pad for the Fox Kids Network. In fact, Dan Castellaneta, Emmy award winning actor as voice of 'Homer Simpson', was also the voice of Dynamo Duck. As you may know GenX grew up watching Fox Kids Network.

For a two year period 1990-1991 we licensed Dynamo programs for US and select foreign countries.

Our company has from inception owned and continues as sole verifiable owners of the intellectual property and entire content collection and underlying copyrights and trademarks.

The current fully updated Dynamo 155 program video collection, inclusive of significant additional video content, has not been distributed or offered in any private or commercial public venue and is physically maintained on a 70 TB server Network located in our LA based studio and cloud based uplink via our alliance with Verizon Digital Media.

We also provide all technical resources for NFT creation.

Our scope of ownership is inclusive of all technology/software IP for all media without limitation or exception, extending to all world regions for over the past 30 years, after acquiring original character rights from the Tourane family in France in 1990. Those rights continue intact as noted.

The video content has verifiably not been licensed to any media for over 30 years and has now received an additional 11 years ofOP significant new video further inclusive of recent AI-based new digital content input /SFX-special effects and music.

Overview:

■The Adventures of Dynamo Duck

The Anthromorphic Metaverse

Augmented Reality

NFT Digital Video Collection

155 x 5 minute live action Programs

Unique live action digital video collection as short form programs comprising a 16 hour live action digital video series created by technologist /artist Nathan Sassover utilizing NFT1X proprietary APTVE technology and now updated after 11 years of extensive software development enabling new digital content and full HD technical upgrades.

The Adventures Of Dynamo Duck:

DynamoDuck.com [Preview Site]

Additional background information, marketing elements and Dynamo NFT Collection Program Catalog is to be released by year end.

