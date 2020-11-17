TVO Taps Dynamic, Experienced Leader as Next Chief Executive

Toronto, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a global search that attracted more than 170 candidates, Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce and TVO Board Chair Chris Day today announced the appointment of Jeffrey L. Orridge as the agency’s next CEO, effective November 30, 2020.

“When our Board set out in search of an ideal candidate, we cast a wide net to find an experienced executive leader with the energy and vision to propel TVO to new heights. Jeffrey is that person,” says Day. “His passion for, experience with, and interest in technology, media, and learning – all areas where TVO must excel in the years to come – will ensure we continue to serve learners in exciting new ways, when and wherever they need us.”

“TVO plays a key role in encouraging Ontarians to be active and informed citizens through its thought-provoking media and services,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for the Government of Ontario. “I look forward to building on this work with Mr. Orridge while delivering on our shared goal to deliver high quality, modern, and accessible education to Ontario’s students.”

Orridge says the current era presents significant opportunities for TVO to seize.

“From harnessing and leveraging technological advances, to expanding TVO’s products and offerings, to connecting with audiences and communities so we can create social impact together, I look forward to working with the Board and the team at TVO to take our transformation to the next level,” says Orridge.

Day added: “On behalf of the Board and Team TVO, I also want to thank Jennifer Hinshelwood for serving as TVO’s Acting Chief Operating Officer while this search was underway. Jen’s stewardship, dedication and professionalism have been instrumental in the expansion of TVO’s products and services to meet the challenges of a global pandemic.”

Orridge begins his duties November 30, 2020. A biographical note follows.

ABOUT JEFFREY L. ORRIDGE:

An accomplished senior executive offering a track record of delivering results, Jeffrey has found success across industries in Canada and the United States. He possesses a rare blend of proven business acumen and global citizenship and leverages strategic, analytical, forward-thinking, creative, and problem-solving abilities to lead teams, to address complex business challenges, and manage transformations.

Currently Chair of a leading Canadian eSports organization Tiidal Gaming Group, Jeffrey has previously served as Commissioner of the Canadian Football League and in senior executive roles at Canadian Tire Corporation, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and global not-for-profit Right to Play. Jeffrey holds a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Amherst College. He and his wife Carly and their two sons live in North York.

ABOUT TVO:

At TVO, we believe learning has the power to change lives and change the world. That is why, for more than 50 years, TVO has sparked powerful, life-changing moments of learning, big and small.





We accomplish this by supporting Ontario’s transformation of learning inside and outside the classroom through digital technology; and by supporting citizen engagement through in-depth current affairs journalism from an Ontario perspective.

As a public agency and a registered charity, our work is made possible through the prudent stewardship of public funds and the generous support of tens of thousands of donors every day.

