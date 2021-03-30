TVO's 'The Agenda with Steve Paikin' and TVO Original 'The Forbidden Reel' nominated in prestigious categories at the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards
03/30/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Toronto, ON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO and its production partners received 31 nominations for the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards, including nods in two of the most prestigious categories: Best News or Information Series for The Agenda with Steve Paikin, and Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary for TVO Original The Forbidden Reel. TVO Original There Are No Fakes also received an extraordinary six nominations, including Best Direction, Best Writing, and Best Photography.
“The Forbidden Reel, There Are No Fakes, and The Agenda with Steve Paikin exemplify the very best of TVO and our co-production partners,” said John Ferri, Vice President of Current Affairs and Documentaries at TVO. “From documenting heroic efforts to protect cinema in Afghanistan, to exposing an Indigenous art fraud ring in Canada, to covering the issues affecting every corner of Ontario, these three nominees give a platform to underrepresented stories and voices—an important part of TVO programming.”
In children’s television and interactive content, TVOkids’ productions and TVOkids Originals Wild Kratts, Dino Dana, Odd Squad Mobile Unit, All-Round Champion, Backyard Beats, My Stay-at-Home Diary, and Home4School are nominated for 20 awards. These nominations are in major categories such as Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series, Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series, and Best Performance (Children’s or Youth).
“The TVOkids team is so proud of our nominated producing partners,” said Marney Malabar, Director of TVOkids. “We’re privileged to work with people who are committed to our vision for high-quality, educational programming that helps kids succeed in school and in life, no matter what’s going on in the world.”
Full List of TVO and TVOkids’ Canadian Screen Awards Nominations
TVO ORIGINALS NOMINATIONS
Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary The Forbidden Reel
Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series Striking Balance
Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series There Are No Fakes
Best Direction, Documentary Program There Are No Fakes
Best Writing, Documentary There Are No Fakes
Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research There Are No Fakes
Best Picture Editing, Documentary 17 And Life Doesn't Wait There Are No Fakes
Best Photography, Documentary or Factual There Are No Fakes
TVO CURRENT AFFAIRS NOMINATIONS
Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information Steve Paikin, The Agenda with Steve Paikin
Best News or Information Series The Agenda with Steve Paikin
TVOKIDS NOMINATIONS
Best Animated Program or Series Wild Kratts
Best Pre-School Program or Series Abby Hatcher Dino Dana PAW Patrol
Best Children's or Youth Fiction Program or Series Odd Squad Mobile Unit
Best Children's or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series All-Round Champion Backyard Beats My Stay-at-Home Diary
Best Production, Interactive Home4School
Best Direction, Children's or Youth Odd Squad Mobile Unit
Best Direction, Animation Abby Hatcher PAW Patrol
Best Writing, Children's or Youth Odd Squad Mobile Unit
Best Writing, Animation Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Best Sound, Animation Abby Hatcher PAW Patrol
Best Original Music, Animation Let's Go Luna! Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Best Performance, Children's or Youth Dino Dana
Best Performance, Animation PAW Patrol
