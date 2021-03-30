Log in
TVO's 'The Agenda with Steve Paikin' and TVO Original 'The Forbidden Reel' nominated in prestigious categories at the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards

03/30/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Toronto, ON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO and its production partners received 31 nominations for the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards, including nods in two of the most prestigious categories: Best News or Information Series for The Agenda with Steve Paikin, and Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary for TVO Original The Forbidden Reel. TVO Original There Are No Fakes also received an extraordinary six nominations, including Best Direction, Best Writing, and Best Photography.

The Forbidden Reel, There Are No Fakes, and The Agenda with Steve Paikin exemplify the very best of TVO and our co-production partners,” said John Ferri, Vice President of Current Affairs and Documentaries at TVO. “From documenting heroic efforts to protect cinema in Afghanistan, to exposing an Indigenous art fraud ring in Canada, to covering the issues affecting every corner of Ontario, these three nominees give a platform to underrepresented stories and voices—an important part of TVO programming.”

In children’s television and interactive content, TVOkids’ productions and TVOkids Originals Wild Kratts, Dino Dana, Odd Squad Mobile Unit, All-Round Champion, Backyard Beats, My Stay-at-Home Diary, and Home4School are nominated for 20 awards. These nominations are in major categories such as Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series, Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series, and Best Performance (Children’s or Youth).

“The TVOkids team is so proud of our nominated producing partners,” said Marney Malabar, Director of TVOkids. “We’re privileged to work with people who are committed to our vision for high-quality, educational programming that helps kids succeed in school and in life, no matter what’s going on in the world.” 

All of TVO’s nominated programs can be streamed anytime on TVO.org or TVOkids.com.

Full List of TVO and TVOkids’ Canadian Screen Awards Nominations

TVO ORIGINALS NOMINATIONS

Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary 
The Forbidden Reel  

Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series 
Striking Balance

Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series 
There Are No Fakes  

Best Direction, Documentary Program 
There Are No Fakes 

Best Writing, Documentary 
There Are No Fakes 

Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research 
There Are No Fakes 

Best Picture Editing, Documentary 
17 And Life Doesn't Wait 
There Are No Fakes   

Best Photography, Documentary or Factual  
There Are No Fakes 

TVO CURRENT AFFAIRS NOMINATIONS

Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information 
Steve Paikin, The Agenda with Steve Paikin   

Best News or Information Series  
The Agenda with Steve Paikin 

TVOKIDS NOMINATIONS

Best Animated Program or Series
Wild Kratts

Best Pre-School Program or Series
Abby Hatcher
Dino Dana
PAW Patrol

Best Children's or Youth Fiction Program or Series
Odd Squad Mobile Unit

Best Children's or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series
All-Round Champion
Backyard Beats
My Stay-at-Home Diary

Best Production, Interactive
Home4School

Best Direction, Children's or Youth
Odd Squad Mobile Unit 

Best Direction, Animation
Abby Hatcher 
PAW Patrol 

Best Writing, Children's or Youth
Odd Squad Mobile Unit 

Best Writing, Animation
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum 

Best Sound, Animation
Abby Hatcher 
PAW Patrol 

Best Original Music, Animation
Let's Go Luna!
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum 

Best Performance, Children's or Youth
Dino Dana

Best Performance, Animation
PAW Patrol

About TVO
Since 1970, TVO has existed to ignite the potential in everyone through the power of learning. Through impactful digital education products, in-depth current affairs, thought-provoking TVO Original documentaries, and award-winning TVOkids content, we prepare Ontarians for success in school and life. TVO’s ongoing evolution as a modern digital learning and media organization prepares us to serve Ontarians for generations to come. TVO is funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, and is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit tvo.org and tvokids.com.


Katherine Ward
TVO
kward@tvo.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
