Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TWO BY FOUR NAMED AGENCY OF RECORD FOR AMERICAN OSTEOPATHIC ASSOCIATION

01/27/2021 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chicago, IL, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two by Four, an advertising agency with offices in Chicago and San Francisco, announced today that they have been named the agency of record by the American Osteopathic Association (AOA). The AOA is the nation’s largest professional organization dedicated to the osteopathic profession, the fastest growing health care profession in the country.  

Representing more than 151,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and osteopathic medical students in the U.S., the AOA helps advance the distinctive philosophy and practice of osteopathic medicine. The profession, which is more than a century old, has grown rapidly in recent decades. The number of osteopathic physicians expanded 63 percent over the last 10 years and nearly 300 percent in the past 30 years. Today, one in four of all U.S. medical students attends an osteopathic medical school.

Two by Four will partner with the AOA to increase visibility and understanding of osteopathic medicine and the role of osteopathic physicians (DOs) in the U.S. health care system. The scope includes creative, production, strategy, media, public relations and account management. 

“We have tasked Two by Four with creating disruptive marketing that clearly communicates the distinctive value of the osteopathic profession,” said Kevin Klauer, DO, EJD, CEO of the American Osteopathic Association. “DOs account for approximately 11 percent of all physicians in the United States and hold some of the most prominent positions in health care today—it’s time for this to be understood on a much wider scale.”

Founded in 1998, Two by Four’s work has created a lasting impression for brands like Wrangler, TimberTech, NCAA, Ubisoft, Dupont, Duke University and Getty Museum.

“Reliable health care options are critical today more than ever. With Dr. Klauer and the entire team at AOA, we are eager to help the public better understand how osteopathic medicine provides a holistic-approach to health and wellness,” said David Stevenson, CEO and Chief Creative Officer at Two by Four. “We welcome the opportunity to showcase the comprehensive medical care accomplished by DOs and the American Osteopathic Association.”

###

About Two by Four

Two by Four has offices in Chicago and San Francisco. Core services include brand strategy, advertising, design, corporate identity, naming, interactive, promotions, experiential, internal marketing, public relations, research, media, direct response and social media content creation, curation and community management. For more information about Two by Four please visit twoxfour.com, become a fan of our Facebook page, follow us on Twitter or just bring us donuts.

About the AOA
The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) represents more than 151,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and osteopathic medical students; promotes public health; encourages and funds scientific research; serves as the primary certifying body for DOs; and is the accrediting agency for colleges of osteopathic medicine.


Tyler Rabel
Two by Four
815-685-4345
trabel@twoxfour.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:24pBOEING : posts $8.4 billion loss on weaker demand for planes
AQ
01:24pBAB, Inc. Announces Cash Distribution
GL
01:24pBERKLEY RE SOLUTIONS : Introduces Workplace Violence Protection Coverage
BU
01:23pAmazon hurtles toward death spiral as deforestation jumps in 2020
RE
01:22pNOKIA OYJ : not aware of any reason for share surge
RE
01:22pH B FULLER : Guide to Metal Glue
PU
01:22pMCC's Acting Leadership Team Focused on Agency Continuity, Impact, and Successful Transition
PU
01:22pMICROSOFT : surpasses $10B in security business revenue, more than 40% year-over-year growth
PU
01:22pSIRIUS XM : Vote for your favorite U2 love songs, then hear the countdown Valentine's Day weekend
PU
01:22pNEOENERGIA S A : Among the focuses are SDG 7, aimed at ensuring reliable, sustainable, modern and affordable ac...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks fall, dollar up on COVID-19, frothy market concerns
2EVOTEC SE : GameStop rally quashes hedge funds, brings calls for scrutiny
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
4NEOFIDELITY INCORPORATED : GameStop rally quashes hedge funds, brings calls for scrutiny
5DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ