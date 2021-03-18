Log in
Tablet Apps Processor Market Capitalizes on COVID-19-Driven Demand in 2020, Finds Strategy Analytics

03/18/2021 | 08:34am EDT
Shipments Surged 26 Percent

After five consecutive years of shipment decline, the tablet applications processor (AP) market returned to growth in 2020, finds Strategy Analytics.

Strategy Analytics' research finds that COVID-19-driven trends, such as remote working and learning, triggered a strong demand for tablet APs in 2020. The tablet AP market grew 36 percent to $2.6 billion million in 2020, according to the Strategy Analytics' Handset Component Technologies (HCT) research report, "Tablet Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q4 2020: Apple Dominates with Over 50 Percent Revenue Share ". Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung LSI captured the top-five tablet applications processor (AP) revenue share slots in 2020.

Apple maintained its tablet AP market leadership with a 48 percent revenue share in 2020, followed by Intel with 16 percent and Qualcomm with 14 percent.

Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director, commented, "Strategy Analytics estimates that Arm-based tablet APs accounted for 89 percent of total tablet AP shipments in 2020. Recent developments, including Apple's M1 for Macs, Qualcomm's Nuvia acquisition and NVIDIA's proposed acquisition of Arm, all point to a heightened interest in the mobile computing market from the Arm ecosystem. We expect mobile computing CPU wars to bring more competition and innovation to the market in the next two years."

Stephen Entwistle, Vice President of the Strategic Technologies Practice, added, "The tablet AP market posted a six-year high revenue and unit shipment figures in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. All leading tablet AP vendors, including Apple, Intel. Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung LSI, posted significant shipment growth. Strategy Analytics expects that this growth trend will continue through 2021, driven by continued demand from both remote working and learning."

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Service Name: Handset Component Technologies


© Business Wire 2021
