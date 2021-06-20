|
Tablet Prime Day Deals 2021: Early Samsung Galaxy Tablet, Android Tablet, Apple iPad, Fire HD, Kindle & More Sales Found by Retail Fuse
Early tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, including Lenovo Tab M10, HUION and Wacom drawing tablets, Kindle Paperwhite, Galaxy Tab A series & Apple iPad Pro savings.
Prime Day sales experts at Retail Fuse have identified all the best early tablet deals for Prime Day, including offers on Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Fire HD10 & HD8, Apple iPad Air, Wacom Cintiq & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Android tablet deals:
-
Save up to 53% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy Tablets at Amazon - get the best deals on new & renewed Samsung Galaxy Tablets Tab A, Tab A7, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite & more
-
Save up to $101 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 at Amazon - check the top deals on Wi-Fi & Wi-Fi + Cellular Galaxy Tablet Tab S7 models
-
Save up to $101 the popular Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet & accessories at Amazon- see live prices on the Galaxy Tab A7 with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & Cellular connectivity options, Galaxy Tab A7 cases & more
-
Save up to $101 a wide range of Android tablets & accessories at Amazon- find the best deals on tablets from Samsung, Lenovo, RCA & more
-
Save up to $100 Lenovo tablets, stands, & other accessories at Amazon- check the latest deals on the Lenovo Smart Tab M10, Smart Tab M8, Yoga touchscreen tablet & more
Best Apple iPad deals:
Best drawing tablet deals:
-
Save up to 40% on high-quality drawing tablets & pen displays at Amazon- get the best deals on graphics drawing tablets from Wacom, Huion, XP-Pen & more
-
Save up to $86 on new & renewed Wacom tablets at Amazon - view deals on the Wacom Intuos, Intuos Pro, Cintiq, One by Wacom & more graphic drawing tablets
-
Save on the Wacom Cintiq drawing tablets & accessories at Amazon- check the best deals on the Wacom Cintiq 16, Cintiq Pro 24, and Cintiq Pro 32 drawing tablets, pen displays, mounts & more
-
Save up to $86 on new & renewed Wacom Intuos drawing tablets at Amazon - check the top deals on the Wacom Intuos S, Intuos M, Intuos Pro & more
-
Save up to $60 on the popular Huion Kamvas tablets at Amazon - click the link for live prices on the Kamvas Pro 12, 13, 16 & 22 drawing tablets
Best Kindle deals:
Best Fire tablet deals:
Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to view thousands more active and upcoming discounts. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
"The Samsung Galaxy tablet with the most powerful performance is the Galaxy Tab S7, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and a sharp and vibrant 120Hz display. Beyond the Android tablet, Apple iPad models include the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini. Running on iPadOS, these deliver a smooth and clean experience that’s perfect for media consumption and productivity.
On Amazon’s side of things, the Kindle Paperwhite continues to be the best overall e-reader with an e-ink screen, while the latest Fire HD 10 now has a Bluetooth keyboard case for productivity. Meanwhile, drawing tablets from Wacom and Huion are the go-to picks for many digital artists because of their features and responsiveness."
