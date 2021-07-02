2nd July 2021

RE: PWC resigned and Mazars have been approved

Tabula ICAV

Change of External Auditor

Tabula ICAV announces that, following a formal competitive and comprehensive tender process, the Board has approved the appointment of Mazars as external auditor of the ICAV effective as of the 9th of June 2021. The previous external auditor engagement with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has been terminated with effect also on the 9th of June 2021.

For further information please contact:

Tabula Investment Management Limited

Robin Grant, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3909 4700