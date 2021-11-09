Tachyum Demonstrates Prodigy's Advanced Matrix Operations at SC21

Tachyum™ today announced that it will be demonstrating the advanced matrix operations of Prodigy, the world’s first universal processor, using its software emulation system at SC21 in booth No. 906 of America’s Center in St. Louis at November 15-18. Additionally, Rob Reiner, Tachyum’s Director of Product Marketing, will be a featured presenter as part of the conference’s Exhibitor Forum November 18 at 12:30 p.m. PST.

The Prodigy demonstration marks the latest achievement in bringing a single processor that delivers industry leading performance for hyperscale, HPC and AI workloads to market. Prodigy has progressed to a complete system prototype with the Prodigy FPGA Emulation System, which emulates a complete CPU, memory, I/O, and management complex. The advanced matrix operations showcase Prodigy’s cutting-edge architecture which natively addresses the most demanding HPC and AI applications. A full four-socket reference design motherboard is expected to be available in Q2 2022.

Reiner’s presentation, “HPC and AI Convergence in a Homogeneous Exascale Cluster,” compares and contrasts the processor and system requirements for HPC and AI applications while weighing the advantages and disadvantages of homogeneous and heterogeneous system architectures for each respective cluster. He will also present an overview of the exascale-class supercomputer planned for deployment in Slovakia in 2022.

“An emerging trend gaining popularity for both HPC and AI is the use of various types of hardware accelerators to augment the processor performance for the highly parallel workloads characteristic of both HPC and AI,” said Reiner. “The heterogeneous compute environments utilizing these accelerators provide increased performance, but at a high cost. The accelerators are expensive, power-hungry, consume server space and add cost and complexity to the software and maintenance. I look forward to sharing with attendees of SC21 how Prodigy delivers the optimal solution for both HPC and AI without the need for costly accelerators, providing high performance and low power in a software-composable homogeneous environment.”

Tachyum’s Prodigy processor can run HPC applications, convolutional AI, explainable AI, general AI, bio AI, and spiking neural networks, plus normal data center workloads, on a single homogeneous processor platform, using existing standard programming models. Without Prodigy, hyperscale data centers must use a combination of disparate CPU, GPU and TPU hardware, for these different workloads, creating inefficiency, expense, and the complexity of separate supply and maintenance infrastructures. Using specific hardware dedicated to each type of workload (e.g. data center, AI, HPC), results in underutilization of hardware resources, and more challenging programming, support, and maintenance. Prodigy’s ability to seamlessly switch among these various workloads dramatically changes the competitive landscape and the economics of data centers.

SC21 is the international conference for high performance computing, networking, storage and analysis. At SC21, participants and attendees can expect a robust and diverse event. Attendees will learn from world-leading scientists, engineers, and technologists, and experience a rich program of cutting-edge research, live demos, and talks that focus on emerging technologies in artificial intelligence, exascale computing, container software, and more. Additional information about the event is available at https://sc21.supercomputing.org/

