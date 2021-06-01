Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tachyum : Prodigy has Successfully Transitioned to 5 Nanometer Process

06/01/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tachyum today announced it has successfully improved performance, density and power consumption of its Prodigy Universal Processor by a process (die) shrink to 5nm (nanometer) feature size from 7nm. Achieving 5nm enables Prodigy to scale at the speed of transistors, not the wire traces, and reach much higher frequency than previously announced speeds of 4GHz on 7nm. It also enables Tachyum to instantiate 128 cores in a low-cost monolithic die.

The effort was accomplished with the critical support of Synopsys, a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP, which provided fundamental IP along with optimized 5nm logic libraries, according to Tachyum’s requirements. In addition to the benefits of the process shrink, Tachyum was able to integrate the Synopsys DesignWare® IP quickly because Tachyum engaged in Customer Owned Tooling (COT) flow.

“Scaling the Prodigy Universal Processor to the 5nm process node brings industry-leading performance and power efficiency to the next generation of data center, AI, and HPC workloads,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, Tachyum founder and CEO. “The high-quality Synopsys DesignWare® IP, including their broad portfolio of Logic Libraries, was essential to reducing our risk of moving to a new process technology, while meeting our performance, power, area and time-to-market goals.”

The successful process shrink to 5nm is another milestone in Tachyum’s effort to build the world’s fastest AI supercomputer by 2022, and to facilitate the entry of humanity into an era of human brain-scale AI and beyond.

Tachyum's Prodigy can run HPC applications, convolutional AI, explainable AI, general AI, bio AI, and spiking neural networks, plus normal data center workloads, on a single homogeneous processor platform using existing and standard programming models. Without Prodigy, data center customers must use a combination of CPUs, GPUs, TPUs and other accelerators for these different workloads, creating inefficiency, expense and the complexity of maintaining separate hardware infrastructures. Using specific hardware dedicated to each type of workload (e.g., data center, AI, HPC) results in the significant underutilization of hardware resources and more challenging programming, support and maintenance environments. Prodigy’s ability to seamlessly switch among these various workloads dramatically changes the competitive landscape and drastically improves data center economics.

Read more about Tachyum’s Universal Processor for Hyperscale Data Centers in this blog.

Follow Tachyum
https://twitter.com/tachyum
https://www.linkedin.com/company/tachyum
https://www.facebook.com/Tachyum/

About Tachyum
Tachyum is disrupting data center, HPC, and AI markets by providing the world’s first Universal Processor, with industry leading performance, cost and power, across all three computational domains, while, at the same time, enabling data centers to exceed the capacity of the human brain. Tachyum, Co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak, and its flagship product Prodigy, begins high-rate production in 2021, with software emulations and an FPGA-based emulator available to early adopters. It is targeting a $50B market, growing at 20% per year. With data centers currently consuming over 3% of the planet’s electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2025, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical, if we want to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum is one of the founding members of I4DI (Innovations for Digital Infrastructure), which will build the world’s fastest AI supercomputer in Slovakia showcasing Prodigy. Tachyum has offices in the USA and Slovakia, EU. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:20aLITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES  : Reports Second Quarter Financial Results With Net Comprehensive Income in Q2 2021 and Appointment of Interim CEO
AQ
08:19aPEMBINA PIPELINE  : Canada's Pembina Pipeline to buy rival Inter Pipeline in C$8.3 bln deal
RE
08:19aNEOGAMES S A  : EXPLANATORY NOTE (Form 6-K)
PU
08:19aMAPFRE S A  : AM crosses borders in search of institutional investors
PU
08:18aSAP  : Software group SAP adopts flexible working, by popular demand
RE
08:18aSTELMINE CANADA  : Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
08:18aHAZTECH  : Announces International Expansion into the United States
BU
08:17aCOMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : Sri Lankan shares notch fifth day of gains
RE
08:17aAbbott sees 2021 profit below estimates on lower COVID-19 testing demand
RE
08:17aHUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT  : Announces Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Sets June 17, 2021 for Special Meeting of Stockholders to Vote on Talkspace Merger (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2World stocks hit another record, oil up in big data week
3Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending German legal spat
4SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : OPEC, Russia seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling
5Tesla's vehicle price increases due to supply chain pressure, Musk says

HOT NEWS