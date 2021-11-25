Tackling nutrition challenges and supporting women empowerment in rural Sindh

Watch the video below on the Sindh Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Enhancement Project.

"The kitchen gardening (KG) kits were given in my name. It made me very happy. It also helped us with our savings. We are happy we get to eat fresh vegetables. We feed ourselves and can feed our neighbors too. We save a lot of money and spend it only on our necessities." - Amna, a beneficiary of SIAPEP.

Amna runs a household of nine family members. For years, it was difficult for her to support her family with the limited resources that she had. The Sindh Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Enhancement Project provided her with the kitchen gardening kits, and her life has improved since then. She is better able to provide for her household and is able to save money too.

Prior to the SIAPEP project, families in rural areas of Sindh were using traditional methods to grow crops. They used flood irrigation systems to grow crops which resulted in inefficient use of water and low yield of crops. They were not making full use of home gardening and missing out on very good quality crops which could be grown in their homes with minimal effort. Moreover, traditional agricultural practices didn't allow women to work alongside men to help provide for their families.

Supported by the International Development Association (or IDA, the World Bank's fund for the poorest people), SIAPEP distributed and installed 10,100 kitchen gardening kits to beneficiaries that included 5,050 female headed households and 5,050 landless farmers in rural Sindh. These households now use drip irrigation systems instead of flood irrigation systems. The drip irrigation system not only saves tons of water but is also a lot easier to manage.

The kit includes a drip system for a 400 square feet plot for landless farmers and female breadwinners. The kitchen gardening kit also includes a pipe network for a 20x20 feet plot, a 200 litre drum, essential tools, seeds, and fertilizers for one year. With the help of these kits, farmers and their families can now cultivate sufficient vegetables for their household.

The project has provided a convenient way to store water. "SIAPEP provided us with water drums (kits). Now we can save water and that has benefited us a lot. Now we have ample water for every season be it rainy or hot weather. We can save our crops," said Parri - a beneficiary.

Kitchen Gardeninig activities have a particular focus on supporting women so they can grow food on the lands and gardens adjoining their houses. In addition, the Kitchen Garden initiative aims to supply richly nutritious food that can improve health outcomes for families, and ultimately boost human capital.

Impact on the diet and financial situation of beneficiary households

Stating the benefits of consuming organic food, Sana Khanzada, the social and gender specialist at the Project Implementation Unit for SIAPEP, added, "In rural areas, vegetable intake among women has increased which shows a good change overall. Women's health is getting better day by day and the same positive change has been noticed among children as well. Diseases like diarrhea, cholera, upset stomach and others have decreased."

During the survey, data was collected to monitor the health of women and children after usage of fresh vegetables and fruits grown with the help of KG kits. There was a significant decrease of 10 to 20 percent in reporting of cases of diseases in hospitals.

Beneficiary Aadhya said, "Prior to this, women used to buy vegetables from outside which were unhygienic and inorganic. This affected mother and children's health."

Pregnant women used to eat only chilies and dry bread for dinner. Poor nutrition can cause health problems for both mother and baby. By eating their homemade vegetables, mothers eat a more balanced diet, are less likely to get sick, and their babies are born healthier.

Parri affirmed that kids' illnesses used to mean frequent visits to doctors. Their children are enjoying a much healthier life now. They are eating fresh vegetables, grown in kitchen gardens. It keeps them, as well as their children, in good health.

Along with the provision of healthy food, SIAPEP remarkably improved the financial condition of its beneficiaries. They have increased their incomes and savings over a short period of time.

"We earn money through selling excess vegetables to small vendors or shops. We utilize the money in other household expenses," said Khair Bano, a satisfied beneficiary. She aspires to build a bright future for her children by spending her earnings on their education. She looks forward to having an improved lifestyle for her family.

Parri said that the project is "budget-friendly." She further adds, "All the money we save is like a lottery. It will benefit us in the future."