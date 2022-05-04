Taco Bell parent Yum Brands misses quarterly sales estimates
05/04/2022 | 07:14am EDT
(Reuters) - Taco Bell parent Yum Brands Inc missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as industry-wide supply chain shortfalls and staffing pressures bit into the company's business.
The company, which also owns KFC and Pizza Hut chains, said comparable sales rose 3% in the first quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate for a 3.8% increase.
(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)