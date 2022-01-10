Tacoma Marketing Agency Giving Away $5,000 of Services and Advertising to PNW Businesses

TACOMA, Wash., Jan 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- David White Marketing Services has just launched their Support Local Campaign to give away $5,000 of marketing & advertising services to 2 businesses in the PNW. The purpose of this campaign is to support local business during a tough time of a changing digital landscape from large platforms like Google & Facebook. You can nominate a business on their website.



The Tacoma Local Agency has made it a priority to partner with their clients and support their local community since the Covid-19 pandemic started. They've even brought cheer to retirement homes by hosting a distanced party with live music. Now, they're giving away $5,000 of marketing for two businesses in the PNW.



"We've increased by 145% during Covid with a lot of businesses going more and more digital where close contact 'marketing' pretty much fell away and we just feel blessed to be in a position to give back to our community," said David White, CEO.



A lot of businesses have struggled with recent technology changes from Google, Facebook and other platforms. David White Marketing Services will be helping the chosen business navigate these recent changes and get them leads. They have helped local plumbers get visibility on Google Search and Google Maps. They've even done video campaigns for artists and restaurants. All kinds and industries of businesses you have or know of that are in need, David White Marketing Services invites to be nominated. The Support Local Campaign will address whatever needs the selected business have and they are excited to start giving back.



For a chance to be chosen for the Support Local giveaway, nominate your own business or a business you know on the David White Marketing Services website (www.white.am) by January 31, 2022. Businesses chosen and winners will be notified in February.



"Our agency has been very blessed over this last year, and we're just fortunate to be in the position to help. I especially love how excited the team rallies around these companies," added David White.



ABOUT DAVID WHITE MARKETING SERVICES:



David White Marketing Services is a Tacoma, WA based agency that is dedicated to helping businesses get more leads, increase online visibility and phone calls. Being able to celebrate with our customers is our biggest joy. We will use every tool in our toolbox to get your phone to ring, and never quit! From ranking on Google to ads on TV, you're covered across all professional and community platforms.



