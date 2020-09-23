Log in
Tacton Named a Leader in the Fall 2020 CPQ Software Enterprise Grid by Real Users on G2

09/23/2020 | 12:54pm EDT

CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton, a global leader in Smart Commerce solutions for manufacturers with CPQ, today announced it has been identified as a Leader in CPQ software based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.

Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Market Presence scores.

"Being recognized as a G2 Leader is always an honor because it reflects high customer satisfaction from those who actually use the product each and every day," said Bo Gyldenvang, Chief Executive Officer at Tacton. "As we continue to build out our product with unmatched visualization capabilities and a truly consumer-grade experience for manufacturers, we hope to continue our status as a G2 Leader for the foreseeable future."

Tacton achieved Leader status on the CPQ Software Enterprise Grid by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the CPQ category. For inclusion in the report a product must have received ten or more reviews.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Tacton) on G2’s CPQ Software review page.

About G2
G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

About Tacton
Tacton enables Smart Commerce for manufacturers by empowering organizations to extend beyond traditional commerce. Tacton Smart Commerce ensures manufacturers always offer optimal solutions to their customers throughout the entire B2B buyer journey. Our industry expertise and leading technology enable a seamless customer experience. Tacton provides solutions to our global customers such as ABB, Bosch, Caterpillar, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Toshiba and Yaskawa. Tacton is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Stockholm, Sweden, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Germany; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan.

Contact:
tactonpr@bocacommunications.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
