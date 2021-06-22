Log in
Tacton Named a Leader in the Summer 2021 Enterprise Grid for CPQ Software by Real Users on G2

06/22/2021 | 01:09pm EDT
CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton, a global leader in CPQ-based Smart Commerce solutions for manufacturers, today announced it has been identified as a Leader and one of the best enterprise CPQ software solutions for Summer 2021, based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.

Tacton once again had the second-highest customer satisfaction scores among all solutions in the Leader quadrant.

"We are always proud to perform well on the G2 Enterprise Grid for CPQ software because it validates the customer-first approach we have embraced across the organization," said Bo Gyldenvang, Chief Executive Officer at Tacton. "G2’s ability to capture the sentiment from users who use our solution every day makes our Leader status that much more meaningful, particularly considering we’re on a level playing field with giants such as Oracle and Salesforce."

Products on the Enterprise Grid for CPQ received a minimum of 10 reviews/ratings in data gathered by June 1, 2021. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact) and placed into four categories on the Grid. Tacton appeared in the Leader quadrant because its product was rated highly by G2 users and had substantial Market Presence scores. Salesforce CPQ and Oracle CPQ were the only other two solutions to garner Leader status.

Sample reviews from users on G2 include:

  • "Tacton is not only software but will optimize the workflow for sales processes and order execution."
  • "Especially on the sales side, my company has seen such efficiency improvements since using Tacton, that working without it would no longer be acceptable. The time required for a sales representative to create a complicated technical offer has been reduced from days to minutes."
  • "It is a powerful rule-based configurator for solving simple to complex problems."

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Tacton) on G2’s CPQ Software review page.

About Tacton
Tacton enables Smart Commerce for manufacturers by empowering organizations to extend beyond traditional commerce. Tacton Smart Commerce ensures manufacturers always offer optimal solutions to their customers throughout the entire B2B buyer journey. Our industry expertise and leading technology enable a seamless customer experience. Tacton provides solutions to our global customers such as ABB, Bosch, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Toshiba and Yaskawa. Tacton is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Stockholm, Sweden, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Germany; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan.

About G2
G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

Contact:
tactonpr@bocacommunications.com 



