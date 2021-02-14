Tadashi Shoji picks sparkly metallics at virtual NY fashion week

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tadashi Shoji looked to
armor-inspired metallics and embellishments for his
autumn/winter 2021 designs on Sunday, presenting an array of
shiny elaborate dresses on the first day of a virtual New York
Fashion Week.
In a pre-recorded video, the American designer, known for
his evening gowns, unveiled silhouette-hugging frocks adorned
with fringed sleeves, puffed shoulders, paillettes or lace
detailing.
Models stood against a fire-lit sky and on top of a pile of
old furniture - including a piano, chandelier and bed frame - in
the video, with smoke sometime billowing from underneath.
With COVID-19 restrictions cancelling the usual bustling
catwalk shows, designers have had to rethink how they present
collections.
The Feb. 14-18 New York Fashion Week: The Shows is a mainly
virtual event, with most brands sharing videos of their latest
designs and only very few hosting socially distanced live
presentations.
"The past year has challenged us in ways we could never have
imagined. No one has escaped unaffected. We yearn for security.
We are forced to summon our strength every day," Shoji said in
show notes.
"This season, I wanted to design pieces that inspire a sense
of protection, a collection that reflects our strength - a
strength so palpable you could rap your knuckles on it, and it
would sound like steel."
There were velvet dresses adorned in floral designs, as well
as a black trouser suit and velvet jumpsuit.
Evening gowns were draped, had sparkly embellishments or
came off the shoulder. There was also a small selection of
jacquard ball gowns.
Shoji choose a mainly bronze, dark brown, red, orange, steel
and midnight blue palette.
Other designers unveiling their designs at New York Fashion
Week include Badgley Mischka, The Blonds and Jason Wu.
(Reporting by Alicia Powell and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing
by Richard Chang)