Tagger Secures $8.5M in Series A Funding

04/13/2021 | 08:10am EDT
Funding round from Five Elms Capital will accelerate product roadmap development and momentum of its sales and marketing reach around the globe

Tagger Media—the influencer marketing and social listening platform that guides global brands and agencies in influencer discovery, campaign management and measurement—today announced the close of a $8.5 million Series A investment from Five Elms Capital.

Tagger has carved out a leading position as a key player within the $20B influencer marketing space, with the company enjoying more than 100% growth in 2020. The investment will accelerate product development and innovation, bringing even more advanced and exciting technology to market. In addition, the funding will bolster efforts to increase awareness amongst brands and marketers, while further expanding the company’s global footprint and team.

Tagger has recently made several key additions to its global team, including:

  • Bianca Ker, Head of Customer Success, Los Angeles
    • Bianca’s team will take Tagger’s customer experience to the next level, through utilizing data to better understand and anticipate customers’ needs. Her background is in enterprise software in industries including music licensing, data transformation and conversational AI.
  • Luke Nemorin, Commercial Director EMEA, London
    • Luke will work to build awareness of Tagger across EMEA and grow the company’s client base across the region. He’s held previous sales and partnership roles with companies including Groupon UK and JOE Media.
  • Darryl Singer, Head of Sales, Toronto
    • Darryl leads the company’s global sales operations, and previously worked as a sales executive at companies including AudienceX, Centro, EQ Works and AOL.

Tagger is an all in one, end-to-end solution that helps marketers maximize ROI through every stage of influencer marketing. Through direct relationships with all major social media platforms, as well as exclusive access to billions of valuable data points, Tagger provides users with invaluable research, discovery, and analytics tools. The powerful and intuitive platform allows users to plan campaigns, analyze competitors’ strategies, search with purpose, activate influencers, and report what matters most. With 13 offices worldwide, availability in ten languages, best-in-class security protocols, on-platform payments and the capability to execute multi-currency transactions, Tagger’s collaborative environment supports brands and agencies with a global presence.

“Tagger is shaping the future of how brand marketers will plan, manage and measure their growing investments in influencer marketing,” said Dave Dickman, CEO of Tagger. “With this capital, I’m proud to lead a global team that will grow and scale our platform, features, and resources to support Tagger users as they scale their influencer marketing and social listening efforts.”

Tagger’s Founder and President Peter Kennedy states, “We’re thrilled to be able to continue to uplevel and scale our product and services at Tagger. We’re confident this capital will help us further establish Tagger as the go-to industry leader for global brands and agencies.”

“Influencer marketing is a large and growing category within the broader digital marketing landscape. Tagger’s ability to provide brands and agencies with a streamlined platform to manage their entire influencer marketing operation, along with their ability to equip customers with access to the most trustworthy data in the industry presents a unique value proposition,” said Ryan Mandl, Partner at Five Elms Capital. “Pete and Dave have cemented Tagger as the leader in their category and we’re proud to partner with the team to accelerate their mission to provide best-in-class tools to its growing, global customer base.”

About Tagger

Tagger is a powerful, data-driven, intuitive, end-to-end influencer SaaS marketing platform trusted by the biggest global brands, revolutionizing the social media marketing industry. With direct relationships with all major social media platforms, as well as exclusive access to billions of valuable data points, Tagger provides users with invaluable research, discovery, and analytics tools. Winner of Best Influencer Marketing Platform at the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards, Tagger allows global brands, agencies, and media companies to plan campaigns, search with purpose, connect with and hire influencers, and report what matters most.

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a global investor in high growth B2B software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders.


© Business Wire 2021
