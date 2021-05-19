Taghleef Industries SAE : Derprosa™ Antimicrobial Film

Derprosa™ Antimicrobial is the new designation of Derprosa™ Bacterstop films, which have been widely considered as the best films on the market to prevent infection by bacteria.

According to the results of recent tests carried out by independent laboratories in early 2021, Derprosa™ Antimicrobial films prove to be effective against coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) by inhibiting proliferation and neutralizing bacteria and viruses' survival on non-porous surfaces.

The films have been specifically tested against the Methicillin-resistant bacteria Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) and Escherichia Coli (E-Coli), the feline coronavirus (FCoV), and human coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). Tests have shown that after 24 hours, there is a reduction of more than 84% of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on the film surface compared to a laminating film without our antimicrobial agent.

Derprosa™ Antimicrobial films, available in glossy and matte versions, are food contact approved (certified in Europe) and deliver a long-lasting antimicrobial effect that is odorless and totally safe. Moreover, they provide the same properties, machinability, and technical performance as other traditional films.

This technology is also available across other Taghleef Industries' film ranges designed for label applications and flexible packaging. It represents a cross-cutting and versatile solution suitable for multiple applications that puts into practice one of the main advantages of Taghleef Group: the ability to widespread across different industries its most valuable innovations for customers, brands, and society.

Interested in:

- antimicrobial films for packaging? Contact: flexiblepackaging@ti-films.com

- antimicrobial films for labels? Contact: labelfilms@ti-films.com