Taglich Brothers Initiates Coverage of OMNIQ Corp.

04/09/2021 | 09:59am EDT
NEW YORK, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taglich Brothers, Inc. announces that it has initiated coverage of OMNIQ Corp. (OTC: OMQS).

OMNIQ Corp., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a global provider of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, as well as access control applications. The company’s technology and services enable clients to move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and numerous other applications and environments.

The complete 19-page report is available at https://www.taglichbrothers.com/

Taglich Brothers, Inc. is a full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies. The Company defines the microcap segment of the equity market as companies with less than $250 million in market capitalization. Taglich Brothers currently offers institutional and retail brokerage services, investment banking and comprehensive research coverage to the investment community.

We do not undertake to advise you as to changes in figures or our views. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell. Taglich Brothers, Inc. is fully disclosed with its clearing firm, Pershing, LLC, is not a market maker and does not sell to or buy from customers on a principal basis. The above statement is the opinion of Taglich Brothers, Inc. and is not a guarantee that the target price for the stock will be met or that predicted business results for the company will occur. There may be instances when fundamental, technical and quantitative opinions contained in this report are not in concert. We, our affiliates, any officer, director or stockholder or any member of their families may from time to time purchase or sell any of the above-mentioned or related securities. Analysts and members of the Research Department are prohibited from buying or selling securities issued by the companies that Taglich Brothers, Inc. has a research relationship with, except if ownership of such securities was prior to the start of such relationship, then an Analyst or member of the Research Department may sell such securities after obtaining expressed written permission from Compliance. All research issued by Taglich Brothers, Inc. is based on public information. As of the date of this report, we, our affiliates, any officer, director or stockholder, or any member of their families do not have a position in the stock of the company mentioned in this report. Taglich Brothers, Inc. does not currently have an Investment Banking relationship with the company mentioned in this report and was not a manager or co-manager of any offering for the company with in the last three years. All research issued by Taglich Brothers, Inc. is based on public information. In March 2021, the company paid Taglich Brothers a monetary fee of $4,500 (USD) representing payment for the creation and dissemination of research reports for three months. Three-months after publication of the initial report (August 2021), the company will begin paying Taglich Brothers a monthly monetary fee of $1,500 (USD) for the creation and dissemination of research reports.

Contact:
Rick Oh
Taglich Brothers, Inc.
631-757-1500


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
