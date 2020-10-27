Log in
Tahi Authentic and Natural Manuka Honey Debuted this Month at ECRM's Annual Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program

10/27/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One hundred percent authentic and natural Tahi Manuka honey debuted this month at ECRM’s Annual Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program. 

“We introduced Tahi honey to 40 buyers from major retailers in the United States,” said Suzan Craig, founder and director of Tahi honey in New Zealand. “Manuka honey has been popular among consumers for the past several years because it has been used as a traditional remedy for centuries.”

Tahi, At One With Nature, is a nature sanctuary in northern New Zealand that was originally a rundown cattle farm. Since 2004, Tahi has restored nearly 74 acres of wetlands, planted more than 349,000 native trees, and brought back the natural wildlife bird population, which has grown from 14 species to more than 71. To put that it in perspective, it is more than many of the national parks in New Zealand.

As Tahi was restoring the land, the company also established a honey business that is now literally “buzzing.”

Craig said Tahi plans to bring several of its most popular honey products to America. North America has seen increased interest in Manuka honey as more consumers have learned about the superfood of honey.

Tahi honey is 100 percent authentic and natural, which is important because about 80 percent of all honey sold in supermarkets is not natural. Many honey brands claiming to be Manuka honey are counterfeit.

“We showed retail buyers at ECRM real, certified Manuka honey from New Zealand,” Craig said.

Manuka honey is gathered at the Manuka tree’s flowers, which are only found in New Zealand. Unlike other varieties of honey, Manuka honey has been used for centuries for its beneficial properties.

Tahi has 12 honey products that American consumers will soon be able to purchase, including:

  • Tahi Forest Honey with the flavors of native New Zealand flowers. Tahi Forest Honey is ideal for everyday eating and cooking.
  • Tahi Kanuka Honey is smooth, aromatic with a sweet, crisp, and delicate floral taste.
  • Beelicious Honey is sweet, creamy, and tasty with subtle flavors of native forest flowers.
  • Tahi Manuka Multifloral Honey, which has a sweet, smooth, and mildly tangy taste.
  • Tahi Manuka Honey, which is certified as authentic New Zealand Manuka honey, contains all of the unique and natural properties that make Manuka honey popular worldwide.

Tahi only makes pure honey that is free from GMOs and GE.

“We had good meetings with the retailer buyers,” Craig said. “Our representative in America will follow up with them in the coming weeks and months to keep Tahi honey a priority for them.”

For more information about Tahi, visit tahinz.com.

Robert Grant
Tahi
561-421-3045
pr@nutrapr.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

