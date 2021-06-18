Log in
Taiju Life Insurance Sub. Bonds No.1: R&I Assigns A

06/18/2021 | 02:19am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

Jun 18, 2021

Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has announced the following:

ISSUER:

Taiju Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

RATIONALE:

Japanese only

R&I RATINGS:

ISSUER:

Taiju Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Unsec. Sub. Bonds No.1

RATING:

A, Assigned

ISSUE AMOUNT (mn):

JPY 40,000

ISSUE DATE:

Jul 02, 2021

MATURITY DATE:

Jul 02, 2051

SUPPORT:

Unsecured

INSURANCE CLAIMS PAYING

AA-

ABILITY:

RATING OUTLOOK:

Stable

■Contact

: Sales and Marketing Division, Customer Service Dept.

TEL.+81-(0)3-6273-7471E-mail.infodept@r-i.co.jp

■Media Contact

: Corporate Planning Division (Public Relations)

TEL.+81-(0)3-6273-7273

Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

TERRACE SQUARE, 3-22 Kanda Nishikicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0054, Japan https://www.r-i.co.jp

Credit ratings are R&I's opinions on an issuer's general capacity to fulfill its financial obligations and the certainty of the fulfillment of its individual obligations as promised (creditworthiness) and are not statements of fact. Further, R&I does not state its opinions about any risks other than credit risk, give advice regarding investment decisions or financial matters, or endorse the merits of any investment.

R&I does not undertake any independent verification of the accuracy or other aspects of the related information when issuing a credit rating and makes no related representations or warranties. R&I is not liable in any way for any damage arising in relation to credit ratings (including amendment or withdrawal thereof). As a general rule, R&I issues a credit rating for a fee paid by the issuer. For details,

© Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

Disclaimer

R&I - Rating and Investment Information Inc. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 06:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
