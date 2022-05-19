Taiwan April export orders seen growing for 26th month on robust demand: Reuters Poll

The median forecast from a poll of 15 economists expects export orders to rise 8.3% from a year ago. Forecasts for growth ranged from 3.8% to as high as 14.4%.

The island's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 16.8% to $62.69 billion in March year-on-year, outperforming expectations and the highest figure for the month on record.

However, the government has predicted April orders will only grow between 1% and 3.8%, compared with the year-ago period, due to the Ukraine conflict and global supply bottlenecks.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc.

The data for April will be released on Friday.

