Taiwan August export orders seen up for sixth straight month - Reuters poll

The median forecast from the poll of 11 economists was for export orders to rise 8.2% from the same period last year. Forecasts ranged from a growth of 1.2% to 14.6%.

Orders in July jumped 12.4% from a year earlier, their strongest pace in two-and-a-half years, boosted by strong demand for telecommuting products such as laptops as the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of people around the world to work from home.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

