By Sherry Qin

Taiwan's central bank on Thursday left interest rates unchanged.

The Central Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan) said its benchmark discount rate will remain at 1.875%. It also kept the secured loan rate unchanged at 2.250% and maintained the unsecured loan rate at 4.125%.

The Taiwanese central bank attributed its decision to cooling domestic inflation and global economic uncertainties amid tightening policies. Inflation is expected to cool to under 2% next year, the central bank said.

"Given the downside risks to the global economy and inflationary pressures still exist, the central bank will continue to pay attention to the tightening monetary policies of major economies and the downside risks to mainland China's economy," it added.

"Domestic economic growth this year is not as good as expected. It is estimated that the output gap will be negative in the next two years," the central bank said.

"The central bank believes keeping the policy interest rate unchanged this time will help the overall economic and financial development," it added.

The central bank's decision came after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at a 22-year high on Wednesday while signaling another rate hike by the end of the year.

In Asia, the Philippines and Indonesian central banks left rates unchanged Thursday. Meanwhile, the People's Bank of China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged Wednesday.

Write to Sherry Qin at sherry.qin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-23 0505ET