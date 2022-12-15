Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Taiwan Central Bank Raises Rates Again

12/15/2022 | 04:17am EST
By Clarence Leong


Taiwan's central bank raised its benchmark rate for a fourth consecutive quarter as it continues trying to rein in still-high inflation.

The Central Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on Thursday raised its benchmark discount rate by 12.5 basis points to 1.750% from 1.625%, as expected in a poll of economists by The Wall Street Journal. It also raised the secured loan rate to 2.125% from 2.000%, and lifted the unsecured loan rate to 4.000% from 3.875%.

The central bank attributed its decision to the high inflation level so far this year, despite a softening in recent months. Consumer prices rose 2.35% on year in November, the lowest rate in nine months but still above the bank's inflation target. The bank said it anticipates inflation to fall below 2% next year.

The bank now forecasts economic growth of 2.53% for 2023, down from a previous forecast for a 2.90% growth. It cited a recovery in domestic consumption as Covid curbs are relaxed, but a significantly slower momentum in global trade is set to drag on export growth. It also cut its 2022 GDP growth forecast to 2.91% from an earlier estimate of 3.51%.

The central bank's decision came after the U.S. Federal Reserve overnight raised interest rates by 50 basis points to a 15-year high, while also signaling plans to keep raising rates next year. In Asia, the Philippine central bank also raised rates Thursday, citing inflationary pressure, while the People's Bank of China kept its key policy rates unchanged.


Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 0417ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.36% 2.76 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 2.24% 532.04 Real-time Quote.-29.31%
HOT NEWS