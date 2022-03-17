Log in
Taiwan Central Bank Raises Rates for First Time Since Pandemic

03/17/2022 | 05:02am EDT
By Yifan Wang

Taiwan's central bank on Thursday raised its benchmark rate for the first time in two years, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's overnight move to lift interest rates amid rampant global inflation.

The Central Bank of the Republic of China raised its benchmark discount rate by 25 basis points to 1.375% from 1.125%. It also raised the secured loan rate to 1.75% from 1.50% and lifted the unsecured loan rate to 3.625% from 3.375%.

The Taiwanese central bank attributed its decision to raise rates to sharp increases in commodity prices, triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as a recent recovery in the domestic service sector.

It also slightly adjusted its 2022 GDP growth forecast to 4.05% from its previous estimate of 4.03%.

Before Thursday's decision, Taiwan had kept its key rates unchanged since March 2020, when it cut rates for the first time in nearly four years at the peak of the pandemic's economic impact.

U.S. Fed officials voted overnight to lift interest rates and penciled in six more increases by the end of the year, the most aggressive pace in more than 15 years, in an effort to slow the country's inflation that is running at its highest levels in four decades.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-22 0502ET

