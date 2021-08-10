Taiwan Excellence : Launches Global #SharingIsCaring Campaign, Offers Grant Opportunities for Social Innovators and Change-Makers

August 11’s virtual event kickstarts open call to individuals and non-profits to apply for $150,000 grants and $10,000 cash prizes to help realize their dreams to make a positive impact

Few people believe that they possess the power to profoundly impact another individual, community, or a society. If this power is multiplied, each action becomes a movement that can transform the world to a better place!

In this spirit, Taiwan Excellence, an awards program celebrating and promoting top Taiwanese companies and products around the world, organized by Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), today announced its first ever “Sharing is Caring” global campaign, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative planned on a global level to harness the power of collective passions, expertise, and technology that will kick off with a virtual press conference on August 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM GMT+8 in Taiwan. The program’s objective is to make a difference in society by providing social innovators and change-makers a platform to execute their ideas. The campaign seeks submissions from individuals, NGOs, and social organizations that specifically address social issues, governance, and environmental protection.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has turned the world upside down, Taiwan Excellence is determined to bring positive change through crisis,” said Mark Wu, Director of Strategic Development, TAITRA. “Spurred by the acts of kindness from neighbors, locally and across borders, the Sharing is Caring global campaign crystalizes our collective desire to emerge from the pandemic stronger and better, and to bring to fruition positive ideas to improve the world.”

Eligible individuals, NGOs, and social organizations are encouraged to apply at share-care.taiwanexcellence.org starting on September 1, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. GMT+8 time on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The top three winning proposals will receive a cash prize of $10,000 USD each. Additionally, these top three proposals will receive a grant budget of $150,000 USD each, along with a partner assigned by Taiwan Excellence to execute their respective winning ideas. With such a massive sum earmarked to fuel the dreams of social innovators, change-makers from across the world are highly motivated to conceptualize projects to make the world a better place!

Entries will enter a qualification and guidelines review by an advisory committee. Up to 12 proposals will be shortlisted and the top three entries will be decided by the selection committee to receive an exclusive grant from Taiwan Excellence to work on their #SharingIsCaring idea. Extra points will be given to proposals that include Taiwan Excellence’s award-winning products and brands in the execution of their #SharingIsCaring proposal.

#SharingIsCaring: Important Dates and Details

Date Sharing is Caring Campaign Information August 11, 2021 Campaign launches September 1, 2021 Call for proposals opens October 31, 2021 Submissions close at 23:59, GMT+8 time December 16, 2021 Finalists are announced January 17-21, 2022 Final competition Late January 2022 Campaign winner announced

‘Sharing is Caring’ Online Press Conference

On August 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM GMT+8, Taiwan Excellence will host a virtual event to introduce the program. The media and interested social innovators and change-makers are welcome to fill out the online registration form.

Taiwan Excellence has a rich history of contributing to communities, as well as to global needs through traditional corporate social responsibility. The organization has always sought greater alignment of these activities with their business interests.

For more details, log in to: share-care.taiwanexcellence.org and refer to the Rules for “Taiwan Excellence: Sharing Is Caring” Philanthropic Events.

About Taiwan Excellence

Taiwan Excellence honors Taiwan’s most innovative products that provide tremendous value to users worldwide. All products carrying the Taiwan Excellence symbol have been selected as winners of specific Taiwan Excellence Awards based on outstanding R&D, design, quality, marketing, and Made-in-Taiwan merits. The Taiwan Excellence Award, initiated by the Ministry of Economy in 1992, is recognized by 102 countries around the world. Visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810006009/en/