News: Latest News
Taiwan Feb export orders likely to rise for 24th straight month - Reuters Poll

03/18/2022 | 01:03am EDT
A general view of a port in Keelung

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in February for the 24th straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, supported by sustained global demand for semiconductors and tech products.

The median forecast from a poll of 12 economists expects export orders to rise 12.75% from a year ago. Forecasts for growth ranged from 8% to as high as 19%.

The island's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 11.7% to $58.87 billion in January, though that was the slowest growth rate in 15 months.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc.

The data for February will be released on Monday.

(Poll compiled by Vivek Mishra and Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.65% 160.62 Delayed Quote.-9.55%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 4.17% 686.042 Real-time Quote.-11.35%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 9.93% 77.5 End-of-day quote.-1.40%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 4.30% 582 End-of-day quote.-5.37%
