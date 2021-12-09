Taiwan Innovations for the European Automotive Market Take Centerstage at “Lights, Cameras, Electronics & Cockpits” Webinar

Virtual Event Offers Buyers First Look at AI-driven dash cams, smart headlights, EV charging systems, smart cockpit systems, and more!

Are you a buyer looking for the latest in advances in automotive parts for EOM and aftermarket? If so, now’s your chance. To familiarize European buyers with Taiwanese automotive aftermarket products, Taiwan Excellence – the symbol of the best and most innovative products from Taiwan – recently hosted a webinar titled “Lights, Cameras, Electronics & Cockpits – Hot Innovations from Taiwan for Automotive Market.” The webinar, now available on the Taiwan Excellence YouTube channel, showcases some of the country’s most technologically advanced automotive systems and components that drastically improve performance, safety, and comfort for drivers around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005296/en/

Meet Uni Auto Parts, EverFocus, NOODOE, DEPO Auto Parts, CUB Elecparts, MiTAC Digital Technology, Chu Hung Oil Seals, Lucidity, Hua-Jie, and Mobile Drive, top automotive innovators from Taiwan. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwan’s foremost trade promotion organization, the webinar shines the spotlight on advancements from 10 trailblazing companies unveiling next-generation technology for automotive OEM and aftermarkets.

In spite of Covid, the growth of the European automotive aftermarket is climbing, and is expected to exceed US $369 billion by 2026 according to Market Data Forecast. The European market for Taiwan’s automotive parts has been growing rapidly, although from a small base. Helping to fuel this growth is the fact that the average car age in Europe increased from 8.4 to 9.7 years.

“Taiwan’s auto-parts industry has leveraged small size into big output. They have invested heavily in automation and today excel in rapid prototyping and produce small batch orders on demand in less time and at competitive prices compared to the competition,” said Mr. C. K. Wu, executive vice president Taiwan Transportation Vehicle Manufacturers Association. “But even more important is the industry’s commitment to innovation and investment. Europe is a beneficiary of many of Taiwan’s most innovative and noteworthy products.”

The “Lights, Cameras, Electronics & Cockpits" webinar features the following innovative automotive parts firms presenting their latest products:

1. CUB ELECPARTS INC Founded in 1979, CUB first made its name by manufacturing electrical switches and has since grown into a global automotive leader in electrical parts. Its innovative millimeter radar Blind Spot Detection System and integrated tire pressure sensors are leading the way to make the road safer for all vehicles. 2. MiTAC Digital Technology MiTAC Digital Technology embraces next-generation A-IoT, i.e. Artificial Intelligence of Things, to create advanced “smart” dashcams that help users navigate life – and the road – with increased peace of mind and performance. The company is unveiling their newest dashcams made for everyone from trucking fleet managers to everyday commuters. 3. EverFocus Electronics Corp. A leading provider of smart surveillance and smart transportation solutions, EverFocus aims to jumpstart smart transportation with a robust range of turnkey solutions on view, including industrial vehicle PCs integrated with the latest AI to monitor driver fatigue, component status, GPS tracking, and more. EverFocus’ goal: improving vehicle safety and security. 4. Mobile Drive A newcomer to the automotive industry, Mobile Drive’s next-generation smart cockpit solution is poised to fundamentally change the driving experience. The company’s all-inclusive cockpit system combines best-in-class infotainment with AI, deep learning and more to create a seamless technology solution that provides a cutting-edge user experience. A joint venture between Taiwan’s Foxconn Group and car giant Stellantis, Mobile Drive focuses on in-car infotainment, telematics, cloud networks, and connected-car technologies. 5. Noodoe Corporation With a mission to make the world greener through electric transportation, Noodoe transforms parking lots and traditional charging stations into smart EV charging locations that generate additional revenue. At the heart of this is Noodoe EV OS, a cloud-based network management solution. A global leader in EV charging technology, the company’s products are used in 110 countries worldwide. 6. Chu Hung Oil Seal (CHO) Founded in 1988, CHO is one of the worldwide leaders in sealing technology. The company’s 35+ years of specialized expertise serves the auto industry with high-quality water and oil resistant seals for trucks, trailers, wheels, power steering, and more. Introducing a second patented design wheel hub seal, it is designed to reduce damage to the seal during installation, the primary cause of premature seal failure. 7. Hua-Jie Corp Hua-Jie has over 30 years of experience in developing products that help “switch” the driving experience to the future – literally. A global touch switch manufacturer, it develops innovative components to improve the user experience. Its newest design—quiet switches—eliminate the annoying “click,” allowing drivers to operate the vehicle without being agitated by noise. 8. Uni Auto Parts How easy is it to “sit back and relax” in your car? Uni Auto Parts, believes that everyone should feel comfortable while driving – and they’ve made it their mission for over 50 years with their luxury car seats. Uni Auto Parts’ luxury car seats are used worldwide in global brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Honda, Kia, and more. The webinar showcases the UNI Ottoman Luxury Car Seat which features a six-way power function: armrest, cup holder, ottoman, waist support, ventilation, heating, 2 position memory seat. 9. Lucidity Enterprise Co. A brighter future for drivers lies ahead thanks to Lucidity Enterprise. Lucidity’s mission is to bring brightness and safety to the world’s transportation through comprehensive vehicle lighting products, including LED lights, incandescent lights, reflectors and more. The company is unveiling three innovative new products lighting up the roads — a 4” round rear lamp that improves and allows for personalization of the tailgate; its turbo series which is easy on the eyes of other drivers; and new interior light designs that expand and multiply the luminosity. 10. DEPO Auto Parts DEPO Auto Parts was founded in 1977 to carry out its philosophy of “Perfect Auto Lamps, Perfect Safety.” The webinar features DEPO’s advanced OLED environmentally friendly taillights for the automotive aftermarket. The new taillight’s multi-angle design reduces glare to other vehicles, helping reduce traffic accidents by vehicles coming from the rear and the sides. It not only is innovative but also improves safety.

The “Lights, Cameras, Electronics & Cockpits” webinar can be viewed here on Taiwan Excellence’s YouTube channel. After viewing, interested viewers and buyers are encouraged to complete a survey or to request one-on-one briefings here.

Information about TAIWAN EXCELLENCE and TAITRA:

The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1992 by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, and subsequently the Taiwan Excellence Selection was launched the following year. The selection is based on the distinct criteria of R&D, quality, design, and marketing. Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards would serve as examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government in the international market in an effort to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses. This year marks the 29th selection, making the symbol of Taiwan Excellence a prestigious brand for enterprises in Taiwan to strive and be recognized by, and is highly reputed throughout the world. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

Organized by:

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations. TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their international competitiveness and in dealing with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network consisting of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 60 branches worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies. www.taitra.org.tw

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005296/en/