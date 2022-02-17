Log in
Taiwan January export orders seen rising for 23rd straight month - Reuters poll

02/17/2022 | 11:49pm EST
Containers are seen stacked up at Keelung port, northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in January for the 23rd straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, supported by sustained global demand for semiconductors and tech products.

The median forecast from a poll of 13 economists expects export orders to rise 12.0% from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 4.1% to as high as 24.4%.

The island's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 12.1% from a year earlier to $67.9 billion in December, the highest monthly figure on record.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc.

The data for January will be released on Monday.

(Poll compiled by Devayani Sathyan and Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.13% 168.88 Delayed Quote.-4.89%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.16% 744.212 Real-time Quote.-1.56%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 1.08% 75 End-of-day quote.-4.58%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -0.15% 645 End-of-day quote.4.88%
