Taiwan May export growth steady despite supply chain snarls, outlook positive

06/08/2022 | 04:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A cargo ship is pictured at a port, in Keelung

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports rose for a 23rd straight month in May on the back of sustained demand for technology despite China's tough COVID-19 lockdowns, and the government said the outlook was good even as the Ukraine war and inflation cast shadows on demand.

Exports rose 12.5% in May from a year earlier to $42.08 billion, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday, the second highest monthly figure on record.

That was slower than the 18.8% leap recorded in April, but largely in line with the forecast from a Reuters survey of analysts for a 13% rise for the month.

The ministry attributed the May growth to strong technology demand, even as China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns "disrupted some export momentum".

Exports of electronics components rose 25.9% in May to $16.71 billion, with semiconductor exports jumping 28.3% from a year earlier.

Many companies expect global chip shortages to last at least for the rest of the year, which will continue to fill Taiwanese semiconductor firms' order books.

Firms such as TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, are major suppliers to Apple Inc and other global tech giants, as well as providers of chips for auto companies and lower-end consumer electronics.

The finance ministry warned of uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and inflationary pressures, but said the outlook continued to be bright for semiconductors for applications including in the auto sector.

May exports to China, Taiwan's largest trading partner, grew an annual 0.8% to $15.81 billion, compared with a 10.6% on-year rise in April, as many cities remained under lockdown. China has begun to relax virus restrictions in some places in recent weeks, though analysts say its zero tolerance COVID policy is a major risk factor that could extend into next year.

Exports to the United States were up 15.5%, slower than a 26.6% jump recorded the previous month.

China will release its May trade data on Thursday.

Taiwan's May imports rose 26.7% to $39.68 billion, a historic high and better than economists' expectations of a 19.75% rise, after an increase of 26.7% in April.

Taiwan could see June exports increase in the range of 11% to 15% from a year earlier, the finance ministry said.

(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
