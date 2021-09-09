Taiwan Pet and Animal Brands Named ‘Brand of the Year' Award Winners

Today, the prestigious World Branding Awards, the ultimate global brand recognition accolade – now in its 13th edition, saw 150 brands from 41 countries named “Brand of the Year” in a first-ever virtual awards ceremony held in the history of the Awards. The brands were nominated by over 115,000 consumers from six continents for the special biennial Animalis edition which focuses on awarding the best pet and animal brands from around the world.

Animal Planet, BuddyRest, FRONTLINE, KONG, ORIJEN, Pedigree, Petplan, PURINA Friskies, Rogz, Tetra, and Whiskas, were announced as this year’s Global Tier winners, amongst others.

Regional Tier winners included Vitakraft and zooplus (Germany), Happi Doggy and Kit Cat (Singapore), PetSmart (USA), and YU (Taiwan), amongst others.

The proud National Tier winners from Taiwan included Houly Knives (Grooming Products), ODOUT (Pet Cleaning Supplies), and Zippets (Skin Topical Creams), amongst others.

“The Animalis Edition of the Awards honours the best brands in the animal and pet industries around the world and recognises those who have remained at the forefront of consumers’ minds. Given the challenges the global pandemic has caused to businesses, it is an astounding success, to say the least,” said Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum.

“The Animalis Edition of the Awards is very competitive. Brands that win show that they have set the standard for what is expected of other pet and animal brands to be at the top of their game,” said Danny Pek, Chief Executive of the Forum.

“A truly exceptional brand has to ensure that people know what they stand for,” he added.

The award ceremony saw entrepreneur, Lara Morgan, and media vet, Joe Inglis, deliver keynote speeches to guests.

Now in its eighth year, the awards are organised by the World Branding Forum, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing branding standards.

For more information and the full list of winners, visit awards.brandingforum.org.

About the World Branding Forum

The World Branding Forum (WBF) is a registered global non-profit organisation. Its aims and activities are to raise the standards in branding for the good of the industry as well as consumers. The WBF produces, manages and supports a wide range of programmes covering research, development, education, recognition, networking and outreach. For more information, visit brandingforum.org.

