Taiwan TV station apologises after mistakenly reporting Chinese attack

TAIPEI, April 20 (Reuters) - A Taiwan government-backed
television station apologised and urged people not to panic on
Wednesday after mistakenly reporting a Chinese attack in Taipei,
amid rising military tensions with Beijing.
During a live news broadcast on Wednesday morning, Chinese
Television System mistakenly showed news ticker alerts at the
bottom of the screen about military ships and critical
infrastructure near Taipei being hit by Chinese missiles,
according to local media reports.
The alerts included messages such as "a war could break
out", a major train station in Taipei being set fire by "Chinese
agents" and Taiwan's president declaring a state of emergency.
"Citizens, please don't be overly panicked. We hereby
clarify the information and apologise," an anchor said in the
network's news bulletin at 10 a.m.
She said the alerts were meant for a drill with the Fire
Department in New Taipei City on Tuesday but were mistakenly
displayed on Wednesday morning because of a technical error.
There were no overt signs of panic in Taipei after the
accidental bulletins.
China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan
under its control, and has stepped up military activities nearby
in the past two years to press the island into accepting
Beijing's sovereignty claims.
Taiwan has raised its alert level since Russia invaded
Ukraine, wary of China making a similar move, though the
government has not reported any signs an attack is imminent.
The war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military
operation", has prompted debate on the implications for Taiwan
and ways to boost preparedness, such as reforms to the training
of reservists.
Last week, Taiwan's military released a handbook on civil
defence for the first time, giving citizens survival guidance in
a war scenario.
