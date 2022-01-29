Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Taiwan VP wraps up overseas trip with U.S. house speaker meeting

01/29/2022 | 01:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Taiwan's Vice President William Lai arrives in Honduras to attend swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Xiomara Castro

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan Vice President William Lai wrapped up his visit to the United States and Honduras with a virtual meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in a further show of support from Washington for the Chinese-claimed island.

Lai went to Honduras this week for the inauguration of its new president, seeking to shore up shaky ties with one of Taiwan's last remaining diplomatic allies.

Only 14 countries now maintain official ties with Taiwan, viewed by Beijing as Chinese territory with no right to the trappings of a state.

Stopping off in San Francisco on Friday on his way back to Taiwan, Lai said he had spoken virtually with Pelosi, one of the ruling Democratic Party's most high-profile politicians.

"I was pleased to meet with @SpeakerPelosi, a champion of human rights and true friend to Taiwan. We are committed to working together to strengthen the U.S.-Taiwan partnership," Lai tweeted, sharing a picture of the video call, also attended by the de facto Taiwanese ambassador in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim.

Lai briefly talked with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Honduras on Thursday https://www.reuters.com/world/us-taiwanese-vice-presidents-speak-rare-encounter-honduras-2022-01-28, a rare encounter that was highly symbolic and provoked anger in Beijing at a time of simmering tension with Washington.

The United States has no formal relations with Taiwan either, but is its most important international backer and arms supplier.

Transiting Los Angeles on his way to Honduras, Lai also spoke virtually with over a dozen members of the U.S. Congress.

Lai is a potential contender for president in Taiwan's next election in 2024.

Taiwan has been heartened by continued U.S. support offered it by the Biden administration, which has repeatedly talked of its "rock-solid" commitment to the democratically governed island.

That has further strained already poor Sino-U.S. relations.

China and the United States could end up in a military conflict if the United States encourages Taiwan's independence, Beijing's ambassador https://www.reuters.com/world/china/support-taiwan-independence-could-spark-us-military-conflict-with-china-chinese-2022-01-28 to Washington said in a U.S. radio interview broadcast on Friday.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LAI GROUP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 0.052 End-of-day quote.4.00%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.05% 727.529 Real-time Quote.-1.70%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:59aThai beach declared disaster area after oil spill
RE
01:56aAustralia seeks to join WTO talks on China-EU trade row
RE
01:42aTaiwan VP wraps up overseas trip with U.S. house speaker meeting
RE
12:56aIncorrect alert on Musk's comment on bitcoin withdrawn
RE
12:47aIncorrect alert on Musk's comment on bitcoin withdrawn
RE
12:47aThe previously issued alert on musk's commentary on bitcoin is i…
RE
12:33aTesla's musk says "concerns over possible u s regulation add to…
RE
12:16aU.S. East Coast prepares for heavy snow, plunging temperatures as blizzard hits
RE
01/28China to provide tax relief for new REITs
RE
01/28Australia wants Kanye West fully vaccinated before any concert tour
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. earnings lift global equities amid inflation, geopolitical ..
2Hewlett-Packard wins fraud case against UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch
3U.S. airlines cancel almost 5,000 flights ahead of Nor'easter
4Analysis-Biden gets climate win with court loss on Gulf of Mexico oil l..
5Goldman Sachs lifts CEO Solomon's pay to $35 million

HOT NEWS