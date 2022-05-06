Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Taiwan adds Belarus to export control list due to Ukraine war

05/06/2022 | 09:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's government imposed controls on exports of technology to Belarus on Friday, saying Minsk was directly involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The restrictions - which the island also imposed on Russia last month - bar Taiwanese companies from exporting a long list of tech products there without special permission.

The move is largely symbolic given Taiwan's minimal levels of direct trade with Belarus or Russia.

But Ukraine's plight has won broad public sympathy in Taiwan due to what many people view as the parallels between what is happening in the European country and what could happen if China ever uses force to bring the island it claims as its own under Chinese control.

The export control list includes equipment for making semiconductors, an industry where Taiwan is a world leader, as well as lasers and navigation systems. It is meant to prevent technology from being using for military purposes.

Taiwan's Economy Ministry said the move was made "in view of Belarus' active participation in Russia's invasion of Ukraine" - an accusation that Belarus has denied.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia, which invaded Ukraine in late February immediately after holding joint drills with Minsk.

But Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said in March that the Belarusian armed forces were not taking part and would not take part in what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

China has dismissed any comparisons with Taiwan, saying it is not a country and merely a Chinese province, a view the democratically-elected government in Taipei strongly disputes.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry noted in a separate statement that the United States, the European Union, Britain and Japan had all already announced sanctions on Belarus.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14aIndia's Reliance Industries posts 22.5% higher fourth-quarter profit
RE
10:11aBoE's Pill says UK must accept income hit from high inflation
RE
10:10aQueen to attend UK Jubilee celebrations, but snubs for Andrew and Harry
RE
10:08aQueen to attend UK Jubilee celebrations, but snubs for Andrew and Harry
RE
10:05aDollar index slips from 20-year high, Fed rate path in focus
RE
09:58aManufacturing, restaurants fuel strong U.S. job growth in April
RE
09:56aMexico's main stock index extends losses to more than 1% to reac…
RE
09:55aDeutsche Bank, Nomura win appeal in Monte dei Paschi case
RE
09:52aU.S. SEC charges Nvidia with 'inadequate disclosures' about impact of cryptomining
RE
09:51aCzech crown drops 1.6% to euro after news on central bank chief pick
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
2Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
3Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia
4Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
5ING misses Q1 profit estimates as Russia provisions hit earnings

HOT NEWS