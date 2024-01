TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan authorities sent out an island-wide alert on Tuesday, saying a Chinese satellite had flown over south Taiwan airspace.

The short message from the Ministry of Defence, that was sent out to mobile phone users in Taiwan, gave no additional details.

The presidential alert came around the same time Chinese state media said China had launched a small satellite.

(Reporting by James Pomfret and Sarah Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)