Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact CPTPP - official news agency

09/22/2021 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan has formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the official Central News Agency said on Wednesday, less than a week after China said it too had submitted an application.

Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua will give details on Thursday, Deputy Economy Minister Chen Chern-chyi said, according to the agency.

It gave no other details and there was no immediate comment from the Economy Ministry. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.00% 707.459 Real-time Quote.17.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:23aAtlas Air Expands FedEx Air-Freighter Contract
DJ
08:21aPM JOHNSON : There is every prospect of a U.S. trade deal
RE
08:20aChina to strengthen policy coordination to cope with challenges - cabinet
RE
08:19aFormer UK regulator Ross to chair EU securities watchdog ESMA
RE
08:16aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Wall St set to rise on easing Evergrande concerns; Fed in focus
RE
08:14aTaiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact CPTPP - official news agency
RE
08:14aTaiwan formally applies to join pacific trade pact cptpp - official news agency
RE
08:10aBritain tells its food industry to prepare for CO2 price shock
RE
08:10aGhana cocoa regulator signs $1.5 billion financing deal for 2021/22 season
RE
08:01aCheerios-owner General Mills sales jump on pet food boom
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern
2Salesforce rival Freshworks raises $1.03 billion in U.S. IPO, valued at..
3The calm before the storm?
4LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
5KERING : Raised to Buy by Barclays

HOT NEWS