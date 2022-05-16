Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Taiwan backers seek invitation to major health assembly, WHO says

05/16/2022 | 10:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Medical workers in full PPE talk to each other at a newly open drive-through COVID test venue in Taipei

GENEVA (Reuters) - A World Health Organization official said on Monday that the health agency had received a proposal by 13 member states for Taiwan to join a major health assembly next week as an observer.

"Thirteen member states have proposed a new item, a supplementary item, called inviting Taiwan to participate in the World Health Assembly as an observer," said WHO Principal Legal Officer Steve Solomon at a press briefing, saying a decision would likely be made next Monday, on day two of the Assembly.

Taiwan is excluded from most global bodies including the WHO because of objections from China, which considers it one of its provinces and not a separate country. Taiwan's foreign minister said earlier this month he expected it would be "very difficult" to get an invitation to the meeting.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25aAmber Heard testifies Johnny Depp assaulted her on their honeymoon
RE
11:22aU.S. congresswoman Liz Cheney blasts fellow Republicans after 'great replacement' mass shooting
RE
11:22aPoor workers bear the brunt of India's heatwave
RE
11:19aExclusive-Former top Republican lawmaker in Colorado received leak of voting data
RE
11:18aAircraft lessor SMBC to buy rival Goshawk in $6.7 bln deal
RE
11:17aFrench PM resigns ahead of cabinet overhaul, Borne seen taking job
RE
11:16aU.S. Supreme Court backs Ted Cruz, dumps campaign finance curb
RE
11:15aHungary PM Orban warns of "era of recession" in Europe
RE
11:15aN. IRELAND'S DUP LEADER : Idea that UK PM Johnson is taking sides is "for the fairies"
RE
11:14aDollar slips from 2-decade highs; yuan falls on weak China data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Aviva, Barclays, Marathon Petroleum, ..
2Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
3Wall Street falls as growth stocks, glum China data weigh
4Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties
5Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia

HOT NEWS