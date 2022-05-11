Taiwan c.bank flags 'timely' tightening of monetary policy

TAIPEI, May 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank said on
Wednesday it will tighten its monetary policy in a timely
manner, but that will depend on the inflation outlook, domestic
COVID-19 outbreak and what major economies are doing.
In a surprise move in March, the central bank raised its
benchmark interest rate and by a much bigger margin than some
expected, citing concerns about inflation, which have been
driven by supply chain disruptions from the war in
Ukraine.
In a report to lawmakers ahead of the governor taking
questions on Thursday, the central bank said it would adjust
monetary policy in a "timely manner, which is to say in
principle monetary policy will be tightened".
It will take into account domestic inflation, the impact on
consumers and industry of Taiwan's surge in COVID-19 cases since
the start of the year, and monetary policy moves by major
economies in making that decision, the bank added in its report,
a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters.
However, it noted that Taiwan's inflation remained mild
compared to the United States and Europe.
Taiwan's April consumer price index rose an annual 3.38%, a
more than nine-year high and the ninth month in a row it had
increased beyond the central bank's 2% warning line, driven
largely by rising global energy costs.
The U.S. Federal Reserve last week raised its benchmark
overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest
jump in 22 years, and said it would begin trimming its bond
holdings next month as a further step in the battle to lower
inflation.
Taiwan central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said last month
the central bank would be very cautious on the pace of
tightening.
ANZ said this week it expected Taiwan's central bank will
raise its base interest rate by 25 basis points at each meeting
this year, to 2.125% by the end of the year, due to domestic
price pressures and rate rises in the United States.
The central bank holds its next scheduled quarterly rate
setting meeting on June 16.
