Taiwan c.bank lets insurers remit income to support currency-sources

TAIPEI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank recently
agreed to allow several large life insurance companies to remit
overseas investment income hoping to slow the depreciation of
the local dollar, four sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
The Taiwan dollar has, like other major Asian
currencies, depreciated sharply in recent weeks due to
aggressive rate hikes in the United States and worries over
slowing economic growth.
It has lost almost 12% so far this year against the
greenback, though the currencies of two other major competitor
exporters, Japan and South Korea, have weakened even more.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were
not authorised to speak to the media, said that previously when
the currency was strong there was a fear that insurers'
remittances could make it even stronger.
"But now it is a good time" to remit, said one of the
sources.
Taiwan's central bank declined immediate comment.
The sources estimated between $100-150 million could be
remitted daily.
"The insurers previously wanted to remit the funds but they
wouldn't allow it," said a second source, referring to the
central bank.
A third source said that exporters were "cherishing" the
U.S. dollar as they expect the Taiwan dollar to go even lower,
which has led to poor U.S. dollar liquidity in the market and
increased devaluation pressure on the Taiwan dollar.
"The central bank is taking timely action to agree to the
return of large funds from the life insurance industry, which
should slightly ease the decline of the Taiwan dollar."
Taiwan is a major semiconductor manufacturer and has a trade
dependent economy, so the depreciating currency makes its
exports cheaper and more competitive.
However, Taiwan is also resource poor and relies on imports
of raw materials and energy to power its economy, which the
depreciation of its currency has made more expensive.
(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing
by Kim Coghill)