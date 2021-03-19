Log in
News

Latest News
Taiwan c.bank to extend SME loan facility to end of year

03/19/2021 | 05:54am EDT
TAIPEI, March 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank said on Friday it will extend a loan facility to help small and medium sized companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic to the end of the year.

The central bank last year made T$300 billion ($10.56 billion) available to help SMEs cope with the impact of the conoravirus.

The central bank provides the money to commercial banks at a low interest rate which they can disperse to companies which apply.

That deal was due to end on March 27, but the central bank said it would extend the facility until Dec. 31 due to the pandemic still not having eased globally.

While export-dependent Taiwan's tech firms have boomed on the back of global demand for laptops and tablets for people working from home during the pandemic, its tourism and transport industries in particular have suffered.

Taiwan's borders remain largely closed to help control the pandemic. ($1 = 28.4070 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)


