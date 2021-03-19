Taiwan c.bank to extend SME loan facility to end of year

TAIPEI, March 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank said on
Friday it will extend a loan facility to help small and medium
sized companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic to the end of the
year.
The central bank last year made T$300 billion ($10.56
billion) available to help SMEs cope with the impact of the
conoravirus.
The central bank provides the money to commercial banks at a
low interest rate which they can disperse to companies which
apply.
That deal was due to end on March 27, but the central bank
said it would extend the facility until Dec. 31 due to the
pandemic still not having eased globally.
While export-dependent Taiwan's tech firms have boomed on
the back of global demand for laptops and tablets for people
working from home during the pandemic, its tourism and transport
industries in particular have suffered.
Taiwan's borders remain largely closed to help control the
pandemic.
($1 = 28.4070 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing
by Kim Coghill)