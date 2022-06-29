Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Taiwan central bank says it is working on digital currency, unclear on timetable

06/29/2022 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Police officer stands beside the Taiwanese Central Bank logo in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank is still working on its digital currency and while it's unclear when the scheme could roll out to the public it will push ahead with it, governor Yang Chin-long said on Wednesday.

Taiwan's central bank has been working on a pilot for a government-run digital currency for the past two years, to allow people to use a digital wallet and make payments without using a debit or credit card.

Speaking at a forum on digital currencies, Yang said they have been simulating the use of the central bank digital currency, or CBDC, in a closed loop environment.

The central bank faces three major tasks next, he added: communicating with the public and winning their support, ensuring the system's stability, and building the legal framework for the currency's operations.

"This will take a long time, at least two years, and then we'll have to evaluate it again."

As this is a huge project, it's uncertain that even in two years' time the CBDC platform can be completed, Yang said.

Taiwanese people are also accustomed to using cash, he added.

"We still have to push forward. After all, most of the young people in the future will use mobile phones, so we have to think about the next generation."

Ten countries have already launched central bank digital currencies and another 105 countries are exploring the option, according to the Atlantic Council.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said earlier this month that the development of an official digital version of the dollar could help safeguard its global dominance as other countries issue their own.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55a"Impossible situation" for Sri Lankans struggling for petrol
RE
02:54aMARKETMIND : When bad data is just that
RE
02:52aNobel laureate Ressa vows to fight order to shut Philippine news site
RE
02:49aChina's Xi says COVID strategy is 'correct and effective'
RE
02:46aHong kong's hang seng tech index down 4%…
RE
02:44aNATO's Stoltenberg expects Sweden, Finland to become members quickly
RE
02:38aChina is a challenge to NATO interests, values - Stoltenberg
RE
02:37aDollar buoyed by safe-haven status as investors sweat over recession risks
RE
02:33aUK needs more defence spending to maintain leadership role - defence minister
RE
02:31aTaiwan central bank says it is working on digital currency, unclear on timetable
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
2Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
3Aeromexico shareholders back Mexico stock exchange exit in bankruptcy r..
4Crypto crash threatens North Korea's stolen funds as it ramps up weapon..
5NIO Shares Extend Losses as Chinese EV Maker Denies Short-Seller Report

HOT NEWS