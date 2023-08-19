TAIPEI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry on Saturday strongly condemned Chinese military drills near the island, saying it would dispatch appropriate forces to respond and has the ability, determination and confidence to ensure national security.

"The launch of the military exercise this time not only does not help peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, but also highlights (China's) militaristic mentality," the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard)