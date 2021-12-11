Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Taiwan confirms first cases of Omicron variant

12/11/2021 | 04:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIPEI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan confirmed on Saturday its first cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, found in three people who had arrived from abroad.

The island's Central Epidemic Command Centre said the infections were found in travellers arriving from Britain, the southern African nation of Eswatini and the United States.

Like all entrants, they were tested on arrival and already subject to two weeks of quarantine. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARRIVAL -0.64% 7.82 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.59% 723.632 Real-time Quote.20.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18aTaiwan confirms first cases of Omicron variant
RE
04:06aPETRONAS PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD : And PETROS Sign MOU On Staggered Increase Of Natural Gas Supply To Sarawak
PU
03:33aChina's SenseTime Hong Kong IPO in limbo after U.S. blacklisting - sources
RE
03:26aThe International Monetary Fund published a press release on the results of the mission to Uzbekistan from December 2 to 10, 2021
PU
03:26aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : 87TH Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers ends ahead of Summit of Heads of State
PU
03:25aChina orders COVID-19 tests for travel with some border cities
RE
12:59aMalaysia charges Dyson supplier ATA with labour law violations
RE
12:36aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Extension of validity of Directions under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS)- People's Co-operative Bank Limited, Kanpur (U.P)
PU
12:33aIMF sees Morocco's economic growth at 6.3% in 2021, about 3% in 2022
RE
12:26aApplicants for Jordan Cove LNG Project Request FERC to Vacate Authorizations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Malaysia charges Dyson supplier ATA with labour law violations
23M hit with $22.5 million verdict in latest U.S. military earplug trial
3KBC Groupe : Customers add Spaargids.be Awards to KBC's trophy cabinet ..
4Chinese developer Fantasia denies creditor claim on unit's shares
5Grupo Mexico sells almost all shares in airport operator GAP

HOT NEWS