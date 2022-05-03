Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Taiwan cuts COVID quarantine for arrivals even as cases rise

05/03/2022 | 02:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk past shops at Taipeis Taoyuan International Airport

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan announced on Tuesday it was cutting to seven days from 10 mandatory quarantine for all arrivals, its latest relaxation of the rules to try to live with COVID-19 and resume normal life even as the number of domestic infections spikes.

Taiwan has kept its quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely, though it had already reduced the time spent in isolation from two weeks to 10 days in March.

Taiwan has reported some 125,000 domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant, but with more than 99% of those exhibiting no or mild symptoms, the government has relaxed rather than tightened restrictions in what it calls the "new Taiwan model".

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said the easing of the quarantine rule, which comes into effect next Monday, was made due to Omicron's short incubation period and to take into account "the maintenance of domestic pandemic prevention capacity, socio-economic activities and effective risk control".

All arrivals will still have to take PCR tests upon reaching Taiwan, and on the seventh day of quarantine will be released as long as they are negative from a rapid test, it said.

The requirement for pre-departure negative PCR tests remains in place.

Quarantine for close contacts of infected patients is now three days, as the government seeks to lessen the burden on officials keeping tabs on those in isolation while the number of domestic infections keeps going up.

The government has not given a timetable for completely re-opening its borders, and restrictions remain in place for who can visit. Citizens and foreign residents are free to come and go but most other visitors need special permission.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:14aHONEY BADGER SILVER : Initiates Detailed Study on Plata Silver Project Driven by Recent High-Grade Results
PU
03:14aHONEY BADGER SILVER : Acquires Clear Lake Deposit in Yukon Territory With Historical Resource of 5.5 Million Ounces of Silver(
PU
03:14aINTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : Q1 2022 operations and financial update presentation
PU
03:14aBNP PARIBAS : Rapport d'analyse et d'alignement pour le climat
PU
03:14aHong kong shares of hsbc extend gains, rising 3%…
RE
03:14aBNP PARIBAS : unveils its first "climate analytics and alignment report" and carbon intensity reduction targets by 2025
PU
03:14aBNP PARIBAS : Climate analytics and alignment report
PU
03:14aFISSION 3 0 : to Spend $7.9M on 5 Athabasca Basin Properties
PU
03:13aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:13aFTSE to Open Higher; BP in Focus After $25 Billion Charge
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
3HSBC shares rise as markets warm up to break-up proposal by top shareho..
4France's BNP Paribas posts 19.2% rise in quarterly net profit
5Citi behind trade that caused brief European share plunge -sources, Cit..

HOT NEWS