Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Taiwan exports up in Aug; war in Ukraine, inflation cloud outlook

09/07/2022 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of a port in Keelung

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports eked out growth in August helped by sustained demand for technology products though shipments to China dropped on economic woes there, and the government said the outlook was clouded by inflation, the war in Ukraine and Sino-U.S. tensions.

Exports rose 2% in August from a year earlier to $40.34 billion, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday, a historic high for the month and up for the 26th consecutive month.

That was, however, much slower than the 14.2% rise recorded in July, and below a forecast for a 9.5% increase in a Reuters poll.

The ministry said technology demand fuelled the growth, but added that consumer spending was gradually slowing due to global inflation pressure and monetary policy tightening, citing "more conservative purchasing intentions by manufacturers".

Exports to China, Taiwan's largest trading partner, fell an annual 9.9% to $15.12 billion in August, after a 3% expansion in July, in a demonstration of the economic problems there.

China's exports and imports lost momentum in August with growth significantly missing forecasts as surging inflation crippled overseas demand and fresh COVID curbs and heatwaves locally disrupted output.

Overall, Taiwan's exports of electronics components in August rose 12% to $17.05 billion, with semiconductor exports jumping 14.3% from a year earlier.

Many companies expect global chip shortages to last at least for the rest of the year, which will continue to bolster Taiwanese semiconductor firms' order books even as demand for some consumer electronics weakens.

Taiwanese chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) on Tuesday reported a 34.9% on-year surge in August sales.

Firms such as TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, are major suppliers to Apple Inc and other global tech giants, as well as providers of chips for auto companies and lower-end consumer goods.

Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday that while external demand for Taiwan's high-tech exports was likely to fall, it should also "stay robust".

The finance ministry warned of uncertainties ahead because of high global inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the "China-U.S. technology war", even as it expected sustained chip demand.

Ministry official Beatrice Tsai said trade during the busy season, traditionally the months leading up to Christmas, would probably not be as strong as previous years.

August exports to the United States were up 2.3%, much slower than the 24.8% jump recorded the previous month.

Taiwan's August imports rose 3.5% to $37.35 billion, also a record high for the month but worse than economists' expectations of a 7.1% increase, after a jump of 19.4% in June.

Taiwan could see September exports in a range of a 3% contraction to a 1% expansion from a year earlier, the finance ministry said.

(Reporting by Emily Chan and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.82% 154.53 Delayed Quote.-12.98%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.31% 527.393 Real-time Quote.-28.98%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 0.62% 489 End-of-day quote.-20.49%
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION 0.38% 39.95 End-of-day quote.-38.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:07aVietnam PM says respects Russia relations, hopes to boost cooperation
RE
05:07aBarack and Michelle Obama return to the White House for portrait unveilings
RE
05:06aWheat jumps 3.6% on Ukrainian export concerns, soybeans rebound
RE
05:05aEuro zone Q2 growth revised up, supported by household spending
RE
05:03aTaiwan exports up in Aug; war in Ukraine, inflation cloud outlook
RE
05:02aRUSSIA'S PUTIN : We will not stick to oil and gas contracts if pr…
RE
04:56aDutch hit 80% EU target on gas storage, plan additional buffer
RE
04:55aRUSSIA'S PUTIN : Economy to decline by 2-2.5%…
RE
04:55aRUSSIA'S PUTIN : Russian budget will be in surplus this year…
RE
04:54aIndia keen to bolster energy, other ties with Russia, says Modi
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia extends MX Industrial Edge capabilities and partner ecosystem to ..
2Asian stocks, currencies fall as strong data fans hawkish Fed bets
3Euro zone bond yields rise as markets add back to 75 bps ECB hike bets
4UniCredit CEO sees "shallow" recession ahead
5Analysis-Europe's banks dim lights as they brace for winter blackout

HOT NEWS