  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Taiwan holders of Russian debt yet to get payments -sources

03/16/2022 | 11:43pm EDT
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese holders of dollar-denominated Russian sovereign bonds the country sold in 2013 have yet to receive interest payments that were due this week, three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

Moscow was due on Wednesday to pay $117 million in interest on the two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds, though it has a 30 day grace period.

Russia has all but been locked out of the global financial system by Western-led sanctions since it invaded Ukraine, leading to uncertainly about how it may make the payments.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said the bond holders were still awaiting payment.

Taiwan's exposure to Russian debt is very low.

Taiwan's life insurance companies have the highest exposure to Russia among its financial industries, but even for them it only accounts for 0.45% of available funds, sources have previously told Reuters.

According to Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission, as of the end of January, the life insurance industry had the largest exposure to investments in Russia at T$138.2 billion ($4.86 billion), followed by banks at T$5.038 billion.

($1 = 28.4580 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
